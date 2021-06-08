A diet based on plants and fish is associated with a lower severity of covid-19

A plant-based diet or adding in addition fish and seafood – known as the pescetarian diet – can reduce the chances of developing a moderate or severe infection by covid-19.

This is how an article published in six countries, including Spain, and published in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health reveals. The results indicate that these types of regimens are less likely, respectively, to have severe coronavirus.

So far, several studies have suggested that diet could play an important role in the severity of symptoms and the duration of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2. But, at the moment, there is little evidence to confirm or refute this theory.

“During the pandemic it has become clear that people with comorbidities such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and hypertension are at increased risk of severe viral disease. The main cause of these conditions is poor nutrition and unfavorable lifestyle choices, but no study has examined whether dietary habits play a role in infection, the severity of symptoms and the duration of the disease, “he explains to SINC Sara seidelmann, a researcher at Stamford Hospital (USA) and one of the authors.

To delve into this question, the team relied on the responses to a survey conducted by 2,884 doctors and nurses (of which 568 were covid positive) who were on the front line during the pandemic and who worked in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

All participants were part of a global network of healthcare professionals registered in the Survey Healthcare Globus network for health market research. The authors used this network to identify physicians at high risk of COVID-19 infection as a result of their work.

The survey was carried out between July and September 2020, and was designed to obtain detailed information on the dietary patterns of the participants, on a frequency questionnaire of 47 foods during the previous year, and the severity of any case of covid-19 that they had had. Personal history, medical history, medication use, and lifestyle data were also collected.

The importance of diet in health

The authors analyzed three types of diets: plant-based (high in vegetables, legumes and nuts, and goes down in poultry and red meat and processed); pescetarian / high in vegetables (as above, but with added fish and shellfish); and diets low in carbohydrates and high in protein.

After taking into account variables such as age, ethnic origin, medical specialty and lifestyle (smoking, physical activity), respondents who said they follow plant-based or plant-based and fish-based diets had, respectively, “73 and 59% less likely to contract a moderate to severe COVID-19 infection, compared to those who did not follow these dietary patterns, “says Seidelmann.

Compared with those on a plant-based diet, those who reported a low-carb, high-protein diet were nearly four times more likely to get moderate to severe infection

Also, compared to those on a plant-based diet, those who reported a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet had almost four times more likely moderate to severe infection.

These associations held when weight (BMI) and coexisting medical conditions were also taken into account. However, no association was observed between any type of diet and the risk of contracting COVID-19 or the duration of the disease.

“Our results suggest that a healthy diet rich in nutrient-laden foods can be considered as a possible protection against severe COVID-19,” the expert points out.

Limitations of this work

The researchers emphasize that it is a observational study, so no cause can be established, only correlation. They also point out that responses are based on individual recall, rather than objective evaluations, and the definition of certain dietary patterns may vary by country. Also, men outperformed women in the study, so the results may not apply to them.

“The premise of the study is interesting, but the conclusions must be drawn with caution,” he points out. Carmen Legs, Professor of Nutrition at the University of Oxford (UK). “A larger-scale study is needed to support these preliminary findings, as the population studied here is unlikely to represent the behaviors of general society.”

Of course, experts insist that plant-based diets are rich in nutrients, especially phytochemicals (polyphenols, carotenoids), vitamins and minerals, all of which are important for a healthy immune system. And fish is an important source of vitamin D Y Omega-3 fatty acids, both with anti-inflammatory properties, they add.

“A quality diet is important to show an adequate immune response, which in turn can influence the susceptibility to infection and its severity. This work underscores the need for better-designed prospective studies on the association between diet, nutritional status, and COVID-19 outcomes, “he concludes. Shane McAuliffe, another of the authors and Vice Chair of the Nutrition and Covid-19 Working Group of the UK Nutrition Education and Innovation Program (NNEdPro).

