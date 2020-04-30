Scientists from the University of Granada (UGR), belonging to the Laboratory of Nanoelectronics, Graphene and Two-Dimensional Materials, in collaboration with the Biochemistry and Molecular Parasitology Group Professor Antonio Osuna, and the group of Bioconjugation directed by Francisco Santoyo, both belonging to the UGR Institute of Biotechnology, are working on the development of a new graphene device that would detect the coronavirus that causes COVID19.

It’s about a portable device, autonomous, easy to use and high sensitivity, for early diagnosis and monitoring of the disease, based on a matrix of graphene biosensors that detects and quantifies the antibodies developed by the patient in contact with the virus.

Detect COVID-19 in saliva or blood

“Basically, we have designed a device that, when put in contact with the patient’s sample (which can be saliva, plasma, blood that carries information from the virus), modifies their electrical response (a simple measure of current / voltage) in a few minutes, showing the information in the same place where the sample is taken. In addition to being a tool for rapid diagnosis of symptomatic patients in hospitals and health centers, can be implemented as a tool for screening in nursing homes, workplaces, and schools«, Points out UGR professor Francisco Gámiz, director of the Nanoelectronics laboratory.

Professor Osuna’s group, who already has previous experience of working with other highly pathogenic coronaviruses, will be in charge of synthesize biological molecules recognizable by the immune system of patients and that they will “stick” to the surface of the graphene sensors following the bioconjugation routes designed by Professor Santoyo’s group.

Diagnostic chip

The advantage of the diagnostic chip is to be very sensitive (detects the presence of the analyte in very low concentrations), and therefore, in very early stages of the disease, that is, without symptoms in the patient.

This device could be used not only to detect the presence of the virus, but also to quantify the stage of the diseaseThat is, if we are in an initial phase, or if it is already being overcome.

The manufacture of these chain devices in large numbers would be done with conventional electronic technology, and therefore, could be available quickly at an affordable cost.

«In our research group we have already carried out some validations and prototypes of the device for the detection of human papillomavirus thanks to a Project of Excellence of the Junta de Andalucía, and we are working on other projects for the detection of the level of glucose in saliva / sweat in patients with diabetes, and in a more ambitious project for the early detection and follow-up of patients with cancer at the Carlos III Health Institute, “says Francisco Gámiz.

