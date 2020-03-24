A device created by a UPV / EHU student is awarded in the largest science and technology championship in the world

Maitane Alonso Monasterio, who has just started second in Medicine at the UPV / EHU, began work on a txoko next to her home in Sodupe to develop a machine that would extend the shelf life of food. The invention has recently been recognized with the first prize for sustainability and the second prize for microbiology in the largest science and technology championship in the world held in Phoenix, United States (USA).

Since she was little, Maitane has participated in Elhuyar camps and scientific fairs, hence her interest in research was born. Y the idea of ​​the invention arose from his father’s fondness for barbecues: There was always a lot of food left, but it was not always used. “I said to myself, this cannot be. I started to investigate and realized that a third of the food of the world population was discarded due to conservation problems. It is a global problem, so I decided to try to do something about it, “says the medical student.

Furthermore, “today a large percentage of the diseases we contract are due to poor food preservationMany of them are given chemicals that can eventually lead to cancer. Although ecofriendly is becoming fashionable and okay, I think society is not ready to put aside all conservation methods. It would be necessary to find a balance ”, adds Alonso.

So she set out to find an alternative to current conservation methods, and to extend the shelf life of food without adding these chemicals that could be harmful to health, creating a more economical, sustainable and healthy method.

Maitane settled in the txoko next to her house, in a small space and without many resources. Bought a generator that emits electric shocks and a fan. After building his first prototype, he introduced himself, at just 16 years old, at the Zientzia Azoka fair. “In the end I saw it as an opportunity to share my idea with people,” says Alonso. He received the first prize and for Maitane it was an “incredible” experience to be able to share it with so many people.

Thanks to this award, he was able to attend a Barcelona fair, Exporecerca Jove, promoted by the MAGNA group. It was another level, a multi-day state fair, another step in search of success. He presented himself with the machine, some reports and some triptychs. Again he got the first prize. “It was a surprise,” says Alonso.

“We live in a world of urgent change towards something more sustainable”

After continuing with the project, Maitane decided to introduce himself on their own to the Barcelona fair of the 2018-2019 edition. To do this, this time she had to go through a series of cuts, since she was not invited by Elhuyar. They accepted it and ended up achieving the first prize of the Catalan Biological Society and the first general prize, which is the one awarded by Intel, which includes the ticket to go to Intel ISEF, the largest science and technology championship in the world, in Phoenix (USA).

He came to this fair when he was 18 years old, more than two years had passed since the project was born in a small txoko. Now he was at the top of the fairs, where each country brings its representatives. There were more than 1,800 participants from more than 80 countries on the five continents.

There, the University of Arizona gave him the first prize for sustainability, with a financial bonus of $ 1,000. And then at the grand Awards he competed for the microbiology category and won the second prize. For all this, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is going to give its name to an asteroid.

As for the future, Maitane is confident that she can market her machine as soon as possible and hopes that her two passions, research and medicine, remain linked. and he trusts with this invention to be able to help many people who are starving. “Even if it was a millionaire business, I would continue with my studies, it is something vocational,” says Alonso.