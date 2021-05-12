A detainee sticks his hands with glue to his mobile phone and a table to make a plea at his trial

Liam Norton and five other activists, all part of the group against climate change Extinction Rebellion (XR), have been accused of obstructing roads near the Newsprinters facilities in Broxbourne (United Kingdom), in an act of civil disobedience.

Here some newspapers are printed British like the Times, the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the London Evening Standard. These belong to Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation. The act by XR prevented these from being delivered on September 4, 2020.

At the trial, which is still ongoing, Norton had the occurrence of glue your hands with glue. One of them to his mobile phone, with which he recorded part of the session, and the other to the table where he was sitting.

Breaking: Liam, who is on trial for shutting down #Murdoch printworks to #FreeThePress last Sept. protested in court today. “The only response is to show contempt, as you show contempt to this planet, and to ordinary citizens right to try and expose criminality.” pic.twitter.com/CtJ7jXxw8Z – Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) May 10, 2021

That was the moment that he took advantage of to make a plea, reproduced in the video of the previous tweet. In it XR writes: “Liam, who is on trial for the closure of the #Murdoch press to #FreeThePress last September, has protested in court today. ‘The only answer is show contempt, as it shows contempt for this planet, and the right of ordinary citizens to try to expose criminality‘”Norton said at trial, further claiming that he had the cell phone glued to his hand when the judge asked that it be confiscated.

Sally Fudge, the judge told the BBC: “[El comportamiento del Sr. Norton] It was particularly disturbing and I think there is a high probability that he will be disruptive again if he is allowed to attend a trial again. “

Liam also had the hand glued to the table in which he was sitting. Due to his statements, and the strategy of the glue and of carrying a pink eye mask during the trial, the session was suspended. The police took two hours in taking the man off the table to get him out of the room and continue.