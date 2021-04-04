A detainee in Huelva, for threatening police and neighbors with a sword

The Local Police of Moguer (Huelva) and the Civil Guard have arrested a man, about 30 years old, after he tried to attack an off-duty police officer who mediated in a fight in which the detainee was participating and threaten some passersby with a sword and a knife.

The events, according to police sources, occurred on Saturday at noon in the town after the detainee staged a fight with other people in the Coronation Square Township.

After this first altercation, in which he tried to attack an off-duty Local Police officer, this person, in his 30s, moved to another part of the town, Santa Rita street.

It happened in Moguer where to reduce a Moroccan who was carrying a machete, they had to thoroughly employ numerous members of the Civil Guard and Local Police.

It was there that he got hold of a sword and a knife and began to threaten people who were passing by.

Alerted by the neighbors, agents of the Moguer Local Police and the Civil Guard traveled to the place, finally They were able to reduce and arrest that person.