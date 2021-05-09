A detainee in a confrontation after a match between Numancia and Deportivo

05/09/2021 at 6:48 PM CEST

EFE

The National Police has arrested a 23-year-old young man this Sunday as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of resistance, disobedience and attack against authorities, in an incident recorded after the match in The little birds between Numancia and Deportivo de la Coruña. (1-0).

As reported in a statement the Subdelegation of the Government In the province, the events occurred at 3:00 p.m., after the soccer match, after which the Soria team descended to the fourth category of Spanish soccer.

A group of Numantine fans has rebuked the players of the Soria team in the vicinity of the municipal field of The little birds when they left him with their private cars. At that time there has been no problem since the National Police He has opened a corridor so they could leave, but a few minutes later, next to the parking lot of the old Los Pajaritos field, a group of four people related to one of the Numantine footballers tried to confront the fans.

The detainee, one of these four people, has addressed the group with a baseball bat, ignoring the police requirements. When trying to stop the possible assault, an officer has suffered a finger injury for which he has had to receive medical assistance.

The Subdelegation of the Government in the province it has indicated that, when the investigation of the proceedings is concluded, the detainee will be brought to justice.