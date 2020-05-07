With how much they’ve traveled in and out of Hell in the ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ series, he’s created a detail from Constantine that doesn’t make sense on the Arrowverse.

While demons were part of the previous seasons, the fifth season of time travelers in DC It has taken that further, making Hell a frequent place on the show.

Even though the series started based on time travel and other science fiction themes, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ has explored a lot of the magical and mystical side as well.

This was especially extended when John Constantine, played by Matt Ryan, joined the Arrowverse series, bringing with him his spells and knowledge of Heaven and Hell.

He also brought part of the plot that could be seen on the NBC show with his name, which has caused some problems recently, the fifth season of the series made the story of the character is the detail of Constantine that does not make sense in the Arrowverse.

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ has spoiled Constantine’s story, previously he has been singled out by the people he failed and condemned Hell. In his series, he was failing to save Astra.

In the fourth season of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, it was Neron who took Desmond and Constantine himself went to hell which was treated as something very important back then.

In the fifth season, however, He enters and leaves Hell very regularly, various characters manage to follow Constantine’s instructions and successfully travel to Hell and back.

They’ve even brought Astra back from Hell without any negative effect, which the show doesn’t treat as a big event, but it really is.

John Constantine’s character has been driven by the guilt of condemning innocent people to Hell, but ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ has made traveling to and from Hell, and getting people out of Hell, so simple that the motivations Constantine’s originals no longer make as much sense.