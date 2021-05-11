A detail of an image seen in a live broadcast of ‘Antena 3 Noticias’ goes viral on Twitter

Matías Prats in ‘Antena 3 Weekend News’. (Photo: Antena 3)

An image seen this Saturday on Antena 3 Noticias 2 Weekend has managed to get a great diffusion on Twitter.

From the newscast they connected with four reporters who were in different communities in Spain to tell how the situation was going to be once the state of alarm ended.

The round started with Lidia Gutiérrez in Seville. Then it was the turn of his partner Diana Mata, who was in Barcelona, ​​to then travel to Santiago de Compostela, where María Cheda was. Gonzalo Rodríguez closed the connections from Madrid.

Of these four interventions, that of Mata was particularly striking, since it was the only one that was in the dark as night fell on the Catalan community. At the opposite extreme, Cheda was rushing the last rays of the sun in Galicia.

“Live in both places. Catalonia-Galicia and their difference in light. 21:05 ”, Cheda posted on his Twitter profile along with an image of the moment.

His publication has gone viral on social networks and accumulates 5,000 likes in just over a day.

