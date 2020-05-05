A new video of Kim Jong-un has reinforced rumors that his recent absence from the public scene was due to health problems.

The North Korean leader was reportedly first seen in public in three weeks at the completion ceremony of a fertilizer plant in Pyongyang on May 1.

In the video of the visit that was broadcast by Central Korean Television (KCTV), you can see a visible mark on Kim’s wrist, while traveling in an electric car.

An image from Kim Jong-un’s new video. Source: KCTV

Medical experts told NK News, a US-based media outlet specializing in analyzing the isolated state, that the mark on his arm, which was not seen during his last public outing on April 11, could be related with a cardiovascular procedure.

An American professional said it appeared to be “a puncture in the right radial artery” and that he was “about a week old,” but that it was difficult to know for sure from the photo.

The professional explained that the puncture “is often used to access the coronary arteries to place a stent.”

Meanwhile, a South Korean-based surgeon told the publication that the mark seems more likely “to be a procedure or a revision mark of a procedure linked to a heart problem.”

But a third expert, assistant professor at Harvard Medical School Jason H. Wasfy, disagreed with the idea of ​​the puncture, saying its placement was out of place.

Two of the experts did not think it was an intravenous brand.

Kim’s notorious absence from celebrations on April 15, the birthday of his grandfather, the founder of North Korea, sparked a wave of speculation about his health and who would replace him with nuclear weapons, in case of him to die.

After these new photos and videos appeared, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, said he was “happy” about Kim’s reappearance.

“For my part, I’m glad to see he’s back, and good!” Trump tweeted.