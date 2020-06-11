I have thought that the last years of living, who had to reach the 21st century, the Covid-19 wants to take from us, destroying the plans of the retreat with health and good spirits to enjoy the short time and the savings intended to give us small tastes by having fulfilled our responsibilities.

The children have already flown and have their own plans, their homes and manage their own destinies, what touches you now, the advice said is “try to live and enjoy your grandchildren, help and influence social transparency, evolve spiritually, enjoy the culture and the art, give yourself the comforts and in short, do what you always dreamed of and would still like… don’t save that you won’t take anything… ”

But suddenly, impatient death comes with its scythe, disguised as a coronavirus and rages on the old, forcing them to shut themselves in without leaving them a space to enjoy their rest time. Just and deserved before leaving. As a cruel and heartless judge or dictator has imposed a state of siege, house for jail with no right to visitation or death sentence for “the old”.

Senior citizens, yes, those retirees, your parents, your grandparents, your uncles, your teachers, and anyone who dared to live to life beyond the age of 60 who are in good health or sick are obligated to cloister, one in absolute and permanent confinement in their own houses.

No grandchildren, no children, no trips, no lunches or family celebrations, nothing at all.

And their dreams today become a more boring insomnia … and the virtual experience provided by technology may help the most seasoned who entered the learning adventure; Others, codependents of their children or the complicity of grandchildren to connect, have already been left out of the network, and those who never wanted to, for fear of trying the new thing in distance communications, will silently ruminate on their inertia in isolation.

I tell you friends, for my part, I do not want to be absent in this prison, which obliges me to lengthen laziness in my bed and shorten the days of my life… Until “By then”, as Manuel Gutierrez Nájera (1887) said that I always I liked it: “I want to die when the day declines, / on the high seas and with my face to the sky; / where the agony seems like a dream, / and the soul, a bird that soars the flight./ Die, and young: before I destroy / Time brings up the gentle crown; / when life still says: «I am yours», / although we know well that it betrays us. ”

Yes, because old people are the ones who give up, and it is not four walls that will yield the soul of a mother, a grandmother who has found the elixir of youth outlining her plans for this fall …

The author is an economist, a liberal deputy.