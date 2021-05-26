A designer reports on TikTok that Converse stole a tennis design that she proposed

One of the biggest fears of any entrepreneur or inventor is that a large company will steal your idea to profit from it without giving you any credit or money. And a Florida designer claims this is just what happened to her. And the woman says that the Converse sports shoe company stole one of her designs.

Cecilia Monge, 22, said she noticed that one of the sneakers in the company’s new line bore a striking resemblance to the prototypes she submitted for an internship at Converse.. Said prototypes were shown two years ago and the opportunity to work in the company with the internship was rejected.

Monge denounced the company through a TikTok video that so far has more than 9.1 million views. The young woman said she did not think the similarity between the designs was a coincidence and decided to post her video on TikTok after her family convinced her that the company had stolen her design.

@ ceci.monge Ouch @converse #internship #design #smalldesigner #plzstopstealing #fashion #TWDSurvivalChallenge #fyp ♬ original sound – Ceci.monge

In the TikTok video, Monge recounted that in 2019 he applied for a design internship at the shoe firm, which is owned by Nike. And to be considered for the internship, she submitted shoe designs.

“He really wanted the position. I thought I should show initiative and create my own Converse line to show them that I could be successful in the position if they hired me., which is a common practice in design roles, ”Monge said, according to fashion blog Diet Prada.

The designer never heard from Converse, according to the video.

Later, in May of this year, she saw an ad on the Internet showing Converse’s new range of shoes, which she claimed looked very similar to her designs.

To illustrate the resemblance, Monge shared a side-by-side comparison of two of his designs, called ‘Grand Canyon’ and the newly released ‘Unisex Converse Chuck 70 National Parks High Top’.

22 year old Designer from Florida, Cecilia Monge, accuses Converse for stealing her idea without credit or recognition. https://t.co/dsdhYBv1EH.#Nike #PayupNike #CeciliaMonge #CONVERSE #Shoes #Designers #internship #work #abuse #Florida #YellowStone #TikTok – Miss Bem (@miss_bem) May 24, 2021

The two designs feature very similar colors and patterns. The girl said that the designs were 100% created by her and that she sent them to Converse in good faith..

Regarding this accusation, Converse stated: “In November 2019, the candidate applied for an internship with Converse for the 2020 summer program, a highly competitive program, which receives thousands of applications each year. She was not hired or selected for any position. The request did not include a request from Converse to submit design portfolios / samples.“.

–You may also be interested in: The Federal Aviation Administration will fine 5 passengers $ 64,500 for not respecting the use of face masks on flights in the United States