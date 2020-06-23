In May 2014 Jay Machalani made many headlines, showing a concept of what he imagined iOS 8 would be like. One of the most striking aspects of his proposal were the widgets, which reminded a mix between Android and Microsoft’s Live Tiles.

A few hours ago, Apple held the keynote to WWDC 2020, in which (among many things) iOS 14 was presented. Curiously, the redesign that Apple has shown is very similar to the concept that Machalani showed six years ago.

Compare your experience with Microsoft

Below these lines we can see a video created by Machalani himself in 2014, and at that time many media from around the world echoed his proposal.

Actually the video has almost four million views. Obviously, some users have returned to this video to leave supportive comments to the designer and criticize Apple, accusing them of having stolen this concept.

After the presentation, Machalani posted a video on Twitter, in which (with a lot of irony) he shows how his 2014 concept is similar to that presented by Apple, and thanks (I repeat, with much irony) to Apple for making it possible and not having contacted him.

Hello @Apple, Congrats on iOS 14. Took you 6 years to implement my designs, but hey: Better late than never. I’d love to tackle the many other UX / UI challenges in your products. It’s never too late to say hi and reach me; take a page from @Microsoft with my Windows 8/10 project. pic.twitter.com/pTk5wzuqd8 – Jay Machalani (@technofou) June 22, 2020

“Congratulations on iOS 14. It has taken you six years to implement my design.”

In the tweet, Machalani refers to how different Microsoft’s treatment has been. This designer was part of the “Fixing Windows 8” project, and Microsoft even offered him a job, invited him to his campus and even offered him company hardware.

Instead, Apple has not contacted him during these six years. Machalani told INPUT that he was curious to see if the success of this concept (which “became so popular by chance”) would lead to Apple offering to work together on a project.

“Six years ago, I thought the home screen was old and needed that change, better late than never, I guess.”

He recognizes that when, a few hours ago, saw the presentation of iOS 14 “laughed out loud”. He says the only thing that differentiates his proposal from Apple’s is “text alignment,” and criticizes Apple for selling it as “a great revolution.”

Even if acknowledges that the redesign of iOS 14 is “an obvious evolution”Machalani claims that his work helped them implement a set of designs and sketches he created to renew iOS without much impact on the experience we knew.

Exactly! Everyone saying that Apple have to “pay up” are missing the point. The goal was to propose a solution and get exposure at the same time. It got implemented; mission accomplished. It’s just a bit sad not even hearing a “We’re working on it!”. Microsoft did that. – Jay Machalani (@technofou) June 23, 2020

One user responded to his video, criticizing “big companies borrow inspiration from you.” Machalani says that “Everyone claims that Apple should have paid him, and that’s not the point”. The designer believes that “it’s sad that the company hadn’t even told him they were working on it.”

Share

“Congratulations on iOS 14. It has taken you six years to implement my design”: a designer criticizes Apple for “being inspired” by its concept