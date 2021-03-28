A deputy from Podemos asks Margarita Robles to resign after what she said on ‘LaSexta Noche’

Margarita Robles in ‘LaSexta Noche’. (Photo: LASEXTA)

Margarita Robles, Minister of Defense, was this Saturday on the LaSexta Noche program, where she was interviewed by Hilario Pino, presenter replacing Iñaki López after his health problem.

The journalist asked Robles, who had sounded like a candidate in the May elections in Madrid instead of Ángel Gabilondo, “what would happen if Vox enters the Madrid government”.

“I ask you because there are many right-wing politicians who say, well, nothing would happen, Podemos has also entered the nation’s government, what would happen? Is one thing comparable to the other? ”Asked Pino.

Robles answered assuring that “yes, it would happen” something because “up to now Vox has defended some utterly far-right pronouncements, which do not correspond to modern Spain or modern Europe.”

“I think it would not be good for Spain. I think that Spain needs positions that are totally outside the extremes, that are not radicalized, “added the minister, who calls for” a lot of unity “and” a lot of dialogue “leaving” intolerance aside. “

“When someone goes to the extreme, when what they do is contribute to further polarize society, it is not what Spain needs at this time. They need calm, respect, tranquility and work together, ”said Robles.

“Can we ever have a port at the other end?” The journalist wanted to know.

“I think that Podemos sometimes has pronouncements that are radical,” replied Robles, who recalled the statements of the President of the Government and leader of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, assuring that …

