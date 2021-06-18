A depraved Hispanic was arrested for sending explicit content to 12-year-old girl on Snapchat



Eduardo Martínez was arrested in California.

Social media can be a dangerous place when unsupervised kids find perverts in their path. Eduardo Martínez, 24, faces criminal charges for having contacted a 12-year-old girl on Snapchat.

The California-based man shared inappropriate material with the minor who lives in Florida.

According to the first investigations the subject would have sent intimate photos and sexual messages, in addition to saying that he wanted to get her pregnant.

The police called Martinez a “deviant scoundrel.” He was detained in Tehama County, California, thanks to a warrant issued in Polk, Florida. He is accused of transmitting harmful material to a minor and using computer media to attract a child.

Authorities have been tracking Martínez since a A woman in Florida informed a school authority that she had discovered sexually explicit photos and videos on the 12-year-old girl’s phone.

The mother said she found graphic Snapchat messages between her daughter and Martinez. The school turned that information over to the Computer Crimes Unit of the Sheriff’s office.

Detectives conducted a search on the victim’s phone data and discovered ‘a pattern of sexual approach’, including Snapchat messages where the suspect asked the girl to send him intimate images and videos, to which the girl agreed.

Detectives also found a conversation between the suspect and the minor, where the man told the victim that he wanted to get her pregnant.

Martínez identified himself as Eduardo in the messages.

Martínez admitted to sending explicit photos and videos to the 12-year-old girl.

“Predators are lurking in apps, where they are looking for children,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “That is why it is so important that parents take care to check their children’s phones frequently.”