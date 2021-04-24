A Denia rugby player dies during a match

04/24/2021 at 9:46 PM CEST

A Denia Barbarians Marina Alta player died this Saturday during the second territorial category match that his team played in Alzira against Rugby Alzira, reported sources from the Valencian Community Rugby Federation.

The deceased, 34, who played wing and whose initials are AV, He did not receive any blow during the meeting, but in the second part he began to feel ill and approached the band to be treated.

Shortly after, he lost consciousness and the resuscitation attempts of the medical services who came to the sports complex could not prevent his death., indicated the same sources, who pointed out that some clubs will keep a minute of silence in his memory this Sunday.

The Federation has sent a “big hug to the family and the entire Denia team in some very tough moments.”