A demanded Jermall Charlo defeated the brave Juanito Montiel by unanimous decision: Is Canelo, GGG or Andrade coming?

Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macías Montiel

American Jermall Charlo maintained his title as the World Boxing Council (WBC) Middleweight champion after a tough battle against Mexican Juan Macías Montiel, after 12 vibrant rounds at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Charlo sought the knockout in several passages of the lawsuit, he hit the Mexican with all his repertoire, showing the great technical differences that generally exist in his favor against his opponents. But if something they were not going to beat Montiel was in handsomeness, he stoically resisted all the blows that came to him and did not stop his intention to go to the front.

Montiel came close to going to the canvas in the sixth round, but he held on remarkably and starting in the eighth round he began to connect hard enough to worry the champion. He even took 2 rounds in his favor in the exchange of blows.

Finally the judges turned in their cards with a great advantage from Charlo, perhaps wider than what happened in the ring. One judge saw Jermall win 118-109, another saw 119-109 and the third 120-108. Victory is not up for discussion, but Montiel was a rival that he will surely not overlook.

In the boxing world, there is already talk of Charlo’s next confrontation and the possibility of a memorable fight taking place against any of the 3 great rivals on the circuit, undoubtedly the best at the moment: Canelo, GGG or Andrade. We will see what things the promoters and managers fix. We are all expectant.

