The pre-quarantine experience in Jungle was dreamed. A world within another world. The same, ruled by a decoration full of green and an exotic diversity of flavors, was cut short when on March 13 the Palmas del Pilar shopping center, where the restaurant is located, closed. The quarantine forced to close the doors and look for ideas to survive. So for Selvática came the time of reinvention. From serving the avocados in a dream place, he went on to maintain the quality adapting to the current moment.

Guillermo Bassignani, owner of Selvática, started meticulous delivery in which there are no motorcycles and a series of private vehicles, all intended for preserve the product and prevent food handling in the meantime fear for a pandemic that sowed new customs among diners.

“I’m fighting, all of this suddenly exploded. Since March 13 I am closed. The shopping malls do not know when they will reopen. The restaurant was perfect. January and February had left me happy, the weekends exploded. But for me all this generated a change of habit in society. Today I notice that people are going to have a much harder time getting out. That it is better to stay at home, that it is cheaper and that there is no risk. The human being is an animal of habit: this is going to be our new normalityBassignani said, in dialogue with Infobae.

The businessman launched Selvática less than three years ago. “Now I am taking money from my savings to support it”, he revealed, although he enabled the door-to-door service after many customers contacted the restaurant to place their orders.

Prior to the decree that made social isolation in the country official, in Selvática there was life to unleash tastes: sit at the bar and indulge in the combination of vodka and fruit. Or stand at the table to a gastronomic proposal that is inspired by Asian and Latin cuisine, especially the most traditional dishes of Peruvian-Japanese fusion cuisine.

“Here you forget that you are in a shopping mall. Now we have to accept that people who can go to a restaurant to eat, even with the quarantine lifted, are not going to risk it. Some will lose a lot and others a little less. Unfortunately I lost merchandise and obviously had to continue paying wages and taxes, all as if it were open. But the crisis in the shopping malls is going to be tremendous. I thought it was going to be a two or three week stand: now the idea of ​​delivery seeks to reinvent ourselves to support the structure of the placeBassignani, who for many years owned Osaka, another iconic Japanese food gastronomic site, explained.

The businessman added: “All this generated that, logically, people prefer to stay at home. Because in a restaurant with acrylics you lose the climate and the glamor of going out. This is like playing a Boca-River without people. Going to a nice, warm, romantic restaurant, but without people, is like a classic without an audience. The weather is lost. Who wants to go eat with an acrylic in the middle? Doing it this way is a displeasure. I can bear it financially because it was difficult for me to create the brand. It was a very big sacrifice. This is the best restaurant in Pilar and one of the richest in terms of Peruvian food in the country. I will fight until the last minute. ”

On Instagram, the restaurant offers a varied menu where Ceviche, tiraditos, sushi rolls, niguiri pieces and other local specialties prevail. and where the common denominator is rice.

“Our delivery is meticulous regarding the security protocol. Preparation is done on the spot, so sometimes orders take a long time. We tell people that if they want to eat at 22, they order at 20. That also makes the difference: we don’t make the sushi pieces at 10 in the morning. Every day the fishmonger comes and is made instantly ”Guillermo Bassignani said.

All diners make the order (0230-466-7509 or 11 3599 5568) and they know that the food that will arrive will be as exceptional as when they went to Selvática. Delivery and catering are made with high quality products, and the owner of the restaurant has it as an absolute priority because he knows that his customers recognize the level of his dishes.

As for the security measures, he elaborated: “We deliver double bag. We ask people to remove the one inside and we keep the one outside. All plastic material is approved by ANMAT. The staff working in the restaurant do so with masks, gloves and masks, even when there is no contact with the outside. Nothing is tampered with, everything under a strict security protocol. ”

The search for the right packaging focuses on the fact that Selvática has a set of dishes in the living room that also refers to the soul of the place: the jungle. It is made of rustic ceramics, which can be appreciated in the dark, giving the feeling that this particular food comes nonstop from the ground to the table. “It is a return to the natural and the origins of food, exploring ingredients, spices and condiments typical of regions with extensive vegetation,” said the businessman, who goes to the restaurant once a day and seeks not to infer in one place in the that few people work, all with masks, chinstraps and masks.

“It is going to cost a lot to improve this. The worst that exists is losing confidence. Everyone wants to negotiate contracts. The magic of the pandemic is that the loser can lose. Now they are going to have to adapt to the new reality. For now, I am sending the same food to the customers that they enjoyed here. I am a guy who works hard and will work harder to get this done, “Bassignani added.