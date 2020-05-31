It was a message for history. The President, with a background of stars and the NASA logo, was speaking from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida after the United States marked a new milestone in the space race, putting two astronauts into orbit for the first time in a decade. from American soil, and for the first time in history aboard a ship of a private company. But Donald Trump dedicated the first part of his lengthy speech to the riots that, for the fifth consecutive night, set the country on fire after the death of African-American George Floyd in a Minneapolis police arrest. After a milestone that was called to raise morale and cohesion in a country hit by a pandemic and a social revolt, the president has accused the protests, as he had done hours earlier on Twitter, of “the anti-fascists and the extreme left” .

“I understand the pain that people feel,” he said. “We support the right of peaceful protesters and listen to their pleas. But what we are seeing now on the streets of our cities have nothing to do with justice or peace. George Floyd’s memory is being disgraced by rioters, looters, and anarchists. ”

Neighbors affected by violent protests, he said, are now “the main victims of this horrible situation.” “They are the antifascists and the extreme left. Don’t blame others! ”He had tweeted earlier.

Before leaving for Florida, on the White House grounds, Trump lashed out at the Minneapolis authorities for allowing the drift of protests over Floyd’s death. “They must be tougher, and by being tougher they will honor your memory,” he said. The Administration offered the Minnesota Governor assistance from the Army to quell the protests.

The president tweeted against the media (“enemies of the people,” he called them back) and against “progressive” governors: “They must be tougher or the federal government will come in and do what needs to be done.”

Trump’s remarks barely toned down the tone of his tweets which, since hundreds of protesters also gathered outside the White House on Friday night, tended more to defiance than conciliation. “They let the protesters scream and rant as much as they wanted, but when someone got too playful or out of place, they would rush at them quickly, hard. They didn’t know what hit them, ”Trump said in a tweet thread, praising the Secret Service agents guarding the White House. “A large crowd, professionally organized, but no one came to cross the fence. If they had, they would have been greeted by the fiercest dogs and most threatening weapons I have ever seen. That’s when people could have been seriously injured, at least. Many Secret Service agents were just waiting for action. “

The president ended his thread of tweets on Friday with a message that suggested a call to his followers to also concentrate before the White House: “Tonight, do I understand that it is the night of MAGA [siglas en inglés de Hagamos América Grande de Nuevo, su eslogan de campaña] at the White House? ”he said. Later asked if the tweet was an invitation to violence, he replied: “I have no idea if they will be here, I was just asking.”