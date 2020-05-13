Despite being about three years old, Henry Cavill He does not put on the Superman suit, it is difficult to imagine another actor in the role of the Man of Steel, but before this actor was chosen, a Defend was considered to start the DC Extended Universe, that’s right, Matthew Vaughn I wanted Charlie Cox as Superman.

Matthew Vaughn is a director who has several comic book-based films to his credit, most notably ‘X-Men: First Class’, the saga of Kingsman and ‘Kick ass’, being in the latter where he worked directly with Mark Millar, comic book writer with whom he had a very close relationship and apparently this same closeness helped to think about a possible relaunch of Superman.

During a recent interview for the YouTube channel The Aspiring KryptonianMark Millar claimed that Matthew Vaughn wanted Charlie Cox as Superman, as an idea came up about bringing the Kryptonian back when they worked for the movie ‘Kick-ass’:

“He and I had a lot of conversations about who might play Superman. We never really talked about the story. I always had this story in my head, which was a great three-image idea, but we talked about details, like the actors and strangely, their The idea was really interesting, that it was Charlie Cox, the guy who played Daredevil. “

This seems pretty interesting stuff, since Matthew Vaughn had just worked with Cox for in the movie ‘Stardust’, so he turned to the actor to play this most powerful DC hero, but this didn’t go further, as Mark Millar was having great success at Marvel with various stories written as ‘Civil War’ and ‘The Ultimates’, in addition to that Matthew Vaughn was working on ‘X-Men: First Class’So they didn’t consider it a good idea and it just didn’t prosper.