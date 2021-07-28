A deep and acid criticism of society. Trailer and poster of ‘El club del unemployment’

Vrtice Cine presents the official trailer and poster of ‘The unemployment club‘, a comedy written and directed by David Marqus (‘ Gods and dogs’, ‘Champions’) that stars Carlos Areces, Fernando Tejero, Adri Collado and Eric Francs as four friends who meet every morning, whatever day it is. in a bar to have a drink and fix the world in his own way: Criticizing and ranting against everything and everyone.

They have something in common, they are unemployed, well … all but one.

Antonio Resines, Javier Botet, Mara Isasi, Carmen Ruiz and Veki Velilla complete the cast of this Sunrise Pictures and Telespan production for Vrtice 360 ​​that will be released in theaters in our country on September 17.

‘The unemployment club‘sacrifices the sentimentality that weighs down other comedies to focus on the one thing that should concern us: laughter. And, although it is true that it is very difficult to distance oneself from tragedies such as evictions, corruption, unemployment, loss of labor rights, the crisis … it is important to treat all these issues from a more caustic perspective, rather than the street, more than the bars … Because after a couple of caas, things look differently.

