a decoder with Dolby Atmos sound quality

Under the concept “New digital home entertainment center”, Vodafone has just presented its new device, this time aimed at improving the experience of each user with Vodafone TV. The new Vodafone TV 4K Pro brings together, in a very compact device, some of the functionalities that users demand the most. The most important are the quality of sound and image, but in this case its use by voice will also be supported, by the hand of virtual assistants: on the one hand, its own assistant Atika, but it also has Alexa and, according to spokespersons for the company, do not close to include Google Assistant in the future.

Perhaps one of the most striking aspects is what the new Vodafone 4K TV Pro decoder does. It is one of the first equipment to have the sound quality offered by Dolby Atmos, a standard that is already used in most films that are broadcast. right now. To make it, have collaborated with the legendary Danish brand Bang & Olufsen. The objective is that the decoder itself can replace the more conventional sound bars thanks also to its three speakers and an active and a passive subwoofer oriented so that the sound is as immersive as possible.

In terms of image, it is also capable of 4K upscaling of compatible content.

Voice assistants to navigate Vodafone TV

In addition to the command that comes with the new decoder, we can use two voice assistants. On the one hand, to navigate through the Vodafone TV menu, invoking “Hello Atika”, asking From movie and series recommendations to even putting an exact minute of any title. We can also ask you to increase the volume, change the channel or record any program.

That in terms of browsing Vodafone TV, but if what we want is information about anything else, or ask to use any other contracted service, such as Spotify, then we will have to ask Alexa, also available in the decoder itself, as it already happens. with other sound equipment such as SONOS,

The equipment is completed also has WiFi 6 connectivity and Bluetooth 5.0.

Finally, the new Vodafone decoder will be available to all Vodafone customers from July 26. It will be marketed under a monthly rent of five euros, an interesting offer considering that the “normal” decoder, Vodafone TV 4K, is marketed at a rate of three euros per month.

