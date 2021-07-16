A decade ago we tested the ferrari 458 italia in tocancipá and the peugeot 107 arrived

10 Years Ago – Issue 536 – July 13, 2011

-The 570 horses that come from an 8-cylinder engine that rotates at 9,000 revolutions, the gearbox of a Formula 1, the possibility of reaching more than 330 per hour and doing from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3, 4 seconds, are just some of the brushstrokes of the sensations of the best Ferrari of tourism of all history. MOTOR tested the 458 Italy with all its flavor in Tocancipá.

–Peugeot presented the 107, a ‘city car’ that puts the French brand to compete in the popular segment. Manufactured in the Czech Republic, and with the same platform as the Citroën C1, it offers a one-liter engine that delivers 68 horsepower. For 33.9 million pesos, it offers a front airbag, ABS brakes, windows and electrically assisted steering.

20 Years Ago – Issue 316 – July 11, 2001

-The new project of Boeing It is not a plane of the gigantism of the Airbus A380, as it would barely carry 300 passengers, but it could fly very close to the sound barrier, and even exceed it. Boeing believes that faster, more luxurious and exclusive airplanes are needed, that fly to greater altitudes; quieter and cheaper, as would be the 20XX.

-Designed by Pininfarina, the Tacuma puts the Italian touch to Daewoo. It has a 2-liter 120-horsepower engine and automatic or mechanical gearbox. The Colombian importer brought it with prices between 49 and 54 million.

–Autotat, firm created to assemble the campers Bronto, of Russian origin, is offering the 4x4s assembled at its Bogotá plant. These are work vehicles, in versions Fora Y Lale, based on the mechanics and the cabin of the well-known Lada 2121. The big difference is in the treatment of the exterior, where they were modified with pieces of fiberglass that are very showy and not very aesthetic.

35 Years Ago – Issue 62 – July 4, 1987

-The four wheel steering it is already a reality. Sling Y Mazda They presented their systems, quite different from each other. Mazda already has it for sale to the public in its mid-range passenger cars. For its part, it took Honda nine years to come up with a practical and marketable example, using a hydraulic system for that purpose.

–MOTOR was in the 500 Miles from Indianapolis, accompanying Roberto Jose Guerrero, Who arrived second, to 4.49 seconds Al Unser Mr. Guerrero had been able to win the test had it not been for an incident when a wheel from Tony Bettenhausen’s car came loose, hit the nose of the Colombian’s March Cosworth, jumped onto the rostrum and killed a spectator. The impact damaged the car’s clutch pump, which at the last stop had to come out of the pits pushed by the mechanics and lost the lap it had.

