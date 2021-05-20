A decade ago the renault fluence arrived in colombia and 20 years ago the second family of the clio

10 Years Ago – Issue 533 – May 25, 2011

– Fluence is the new sedan for the upper-middle segment of Renault. With an elegant and clean design, 1.6-liter and 2.0-liter engines, generous dimensions, exceptional behavior in curves, optional CVT box and a more than complete team, it can compete from 45 million pesos.

– Jeep it was formally born in 1941 as a military vehicle for the needs of the Second World War; it transcended civil use and gave rise to a unique brand due to its history and the typology of its models. For seven decades it has been one of the most recognized brands when it comes to off-road vehicles.

– Volkswagen is perfecting a reissue of the celebrated T1 o Minibus from the postwar years, this time with an electric motor and with all the playful features of the first model, but handled via iPad. His prototype ‘Bulli’ shows that things are serious to manufacture it.

20 Years Ago – Issue 313 – May 30, 2001

– After the Renault Symbol, Sofasa presents the second generation of Clio. Its excellent 1.4L engine, with 16 valves and 95 horsepower, makes it a candidate as the family successor to the Swift GTI. Modern, extremely agile and versatile, it has airbags, ABS and state-of-the-art technology in all its elements.

– The POT is testing a new type of Scramjet engine, which will reach speeds of up to 10 times that of sound. A B52 aircraft will carry the X43A prototype up to 20,000 feet above sea level; There he drops it and a Pegasus rocket lifts it up to 95,000 feet. From that height the Scramjet engine will propel you at fantastic speeds. Thus, a linear flight from New York to Paris would take about forty minutes.

30 Years Ago – Issue 108 – May 29, 1991

– 10 years passed without having contact with the curious Subaru, until now when we had the Legacy, top model of the brand. It uses its traditional four-cylinder horizontally opposed engine, 2.2-liter capacity, 16 valves, injection with sensors for independent calibration in each cylinder, camshaft in the cylinder heads and 136 horsepower.

– Before the Wright brothers made their first flight in 1903, of course man had experimented with scale models. The first model aircraft in the world, by the Frenchman Alphonse Pénaud, dates from 1871. It had a rubber thread motor, a feather propeller and flew 600 effective meters. Today the modeling It is a sport, hobby and handicraft that occupies millions of people in the world.

– If all goes well, in one year Bogotá will have an unprecedented shopping complex in the country: the Motor Citadel. The idea of ​​this ‘Unicentro’ of the automotive spare part is born of the disorder that exists in the city with the operation of workshops and specialized warehouses in the field. The place chosen for the construction is the old Coltabaco building, on Avenida Las Américas.