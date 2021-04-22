A decade ago the fifth generation ford explorer arrived in Colombia

10 years ago / Issue 531 – April 27, 2011

-After five years, Ford changed the Explorer, from the chassis to the grill and installed every accessory and multimedia service there are. It shares mechanics with the Edge, has a self-supporting structure and the only version they bring is worth 115 million pesos.

10 years ago / Issue 531 – April 27, 2011

– From 2005 to date, Toyota has increased its shareholding in Fuji Heavy Industries, the holding company that owns Subaru. From this operation arises the Toyobaru, a car that mixes front boxer engine and rear-wheel drive technologies.

20 years ago / Issue 311 – April 25, 2001

-We tested the Citroën Xsara, a car that will not be distinguished by the mechanical or aesthetic eccentricities to which the French house is accustomed, but by a perfect execution. Comes in configurations 1.6 and 2.0 liters and in bodies of three doors, sedan or truck.

-The Hyundai santa fe It is a Mr. Device. This first original 4×4 from Korea offers engines 2.4 four-cylinder and V6 2.7 liter, 190 horses, automatic gearbox and permanent traction. It will compete against all Japanese and American SUVs.

30 years ago / Issue 107 – April 24, 1991

-The F 100 is an experimental of Mercedes. It takes the driver’s seat centrally and uses a huge windshield wiper that works on two guides and covers 99.9 percent of the surface. The roof solar cells they produce enough energy to keep the air conditioner running and can consume both hydrogen and gasoline.

–Bell and Boeing jointly developed the project Bell V-22, a helicopter with two propellers, one on each side, which are collected for takeoffs and landings when operating on the rotary wing principle. Once in the air, the propellers change position and operate like the fixed wing of an aircraft.

35 years ago / Issue 60 – April 25, 1987

-One of the most famous cars of all time, the ‘elemental’ Citroën 2 CV, of which more than four million units have been sold worldwide, will be discontinued next year in France, although it will continue to be built in Portugal and Argentina.

– ‘Be-Eme ‘invents the super BMW. Seven years to design and offer it in versions 730i, 735i and the big 750i. It has an injected 6-cylinder engine, 3,500 cubic centimeters and 220 horsepower. It was in the hands of MOTOR for a week.