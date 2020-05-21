Wednesday May 20, 2020

The former defender regretted that his time in Wolfsburg and Racing de Santander had not been longer, running out of the option to extend his career in the ‘old continent’. However, ‘Waldini’ highlighted his steps through Argentina and Mexico, especially the title with Vélez.

Waldo Ponce recalled his time with the Chilean team and the 2011 Copa América in conversation with Soccer press through Instagram Live. But the former defender not only stayed in the ‘Roja’, he also reviewed part of his career and the great debt that was pending.

«A debt of my career is not having played the majority in Europe. So I wanted to have a new chance after being in Germany at the age of 20. I had several options to go to Mexico, but I rejected them because my idea was always to return to Europe, “said‘ Waldini. “

After spending time in Wolfsburg in the 2003-04 season, Ponce returned to play at Universidad de Chile, where he stayed until 2008 when he went to Vélez Sarsfield. After a short time for Católica, the defender arrived at Racing de Santander in August 2010, where he only played two games.

“Unfortunately, the experience was not good. The manager took me, not the technician, he had his team armed. I had several friction with the DT and some colleagues. I was 6 months no more and Cruz Azul appeared there. I was able to fulfill the dream of playing in Spain, but I would have liked the experience to have been better, “he recalled.

Regarding his visit to Mexico, the native of Los Andes indicated that «it took me a little while to get used to it, they all paint it with the fact that it is easy and it is not easy to adapt. The teams have economic potential and have been selected from each country. When I was settling down came my 2011 injury that ended up ending my career. ”

«I had been the undisputed starter in the national team, with my best contract in my career. From one day to the next this selection came playing for the ‘Red’. I was 3 years without being able to play, I had the Achilles tendon 4 times, it was super hard. Cruz Azul behaved very well and when the time came to rescind my contract I did not even fight it, because they had behaved excellent towards me, “added the former defender.

Finally, consulted for the titles in his palmares, Waldo Ponce has a special memory of the one achieved in Argentina. «The title of Vélez in 2009 I feel I was the most involved in. At UC I received a prize, but I only played half the tournament and at U I would have liked to be more on the court, ”he closed.