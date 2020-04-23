To build a “civilizing future,” countries must provide a universal basic income to their citizens, proposed Alicia Bárcena, head of ECLAC.

Measures such as the freezing of the debt of Latin American countries and the promotion of a universal basic income to combat extreme poverty were proposed this Wednesday during the virtual meeting “Multilateral action in Ibero-America against Covid-19”, in which it participated the Economic Commission for Latin America (ECLAC).

During the conference, promoted by the Carolina Foundation, which promotes cooperation between Spain and Latin American countries, Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of the commission, also pointed out the importance of protecting women, who represent 71 percent of workers in the health sector.

“The pandemic offers a civilizing opportunity: either we return to concentrating and authoritarian globalization, or we build a different future. The most important thing to tackle is to protect income, work and, above all, workers, “said Bárcena.

The # COVID19 pandemic offers a civilizing crossroads: either we return to concentrating globalization, or we build a different future, said @aliciabarcena, Executive Secretary #CEPAL in a virtual seminar organized by @Red_Carolina. More at https://t.co/rvVEbVnAwk pic.twitter.com/tIlnDT8lE2 – ECLAC (@cepal_onu) April 22, 2020

During her speech, the head of ECLAC also stated that “the world faces a global bad public, similar in magnitude to climate change, which requires protecting health. Therefore, he said, it is necessary to make a call to a different multilateralism, that addresses the magnitude of the crisis we are experiencing“

“Existing multilateralism is insufficient because it offers the usual solutions, offers bilateral responses and not a truly collective solution.”

In this sense, Bárcena joined the call made by the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, for there to be “a debt freeze for all countries, especially the middle-income ones, because the majority do not have the backs to face it ”.

The #ALC countries have announced important measures to face the # COVID19 crisis, which must be reinforced by expanding the fiscal space, warned @aliciabarcena, Executive Secretary of #CEPAL. Read all the information at https://t.co/NLU58VFwoo pic.twitter.com/JnuU4ob38C – ECLAC (@cepal_onu) April 22, 2020

The maximum representative of ECLAC also expressed her confidence in regional integration as the great option for face the crisis through the creation of production networks, the diversification of suppliers in terms of countries and companies, favoring locations closer to the consumer markets, and relocating strategic production and technological processes in the region.

“After the crisis there will be a regionalized world economy with three poles: Europe, North America and Asia. Latin America and the Caribbean cannot continue to depend on the United States at a time when that country is not in cooperation mode. We are almost 650 million inhabitants and we can insure ourselves to face the external disturbances that the region is experiencing, make new industries viable, promote production networks and technological research between countries and subregions, “he concluded.