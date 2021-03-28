A dead woman and seven injured, two seriously, in an accident in Asturias

A woman has passed away and seven people have been injured, two of them seriously, in a traffic accident involving three vehicles on the AS-216 road, near El Pedregal, in Tineo (Asturias).

As reported by 112-Asturias, the two seriously injured, two men aged 29 and 40, have been evacuated by ambulance to the Central University Hospital of Asturias, in Oviedo, to which two other minor injuries have also been transferred.

In addition, two other ambulances have evacuated the Carmen and Severo Ochoa Hospital in Cangas del Narcea to three slightly injured women.

The Principality Emergency Coordination Center received at 9:03 p.m. the notice that there had been a collision of three passenger cars and that a person I was trapped in one of the vehicles.

Upon their arrival in the area, the firefighters found the occupants of two of the crashed passenger cars outside the cars while the occupants of the third remained inside the one that released the driver and the woman who was traveling in the passenger seat and who had passed away.