NEZAHUALCÓYOTL – Leo nearly died of COVID-19, but he got ahead and has returned to his paramedical job with one of the most complex missions: rescuing a coronavirus patient trapped on a rooftop.

It is an important day for him. After 20 days in isolation, he returned to his post as head of the rescue body of Nezahualcóyotl, a municipality of 1.2 million inhabitants adjacent to Mexico City, the most affected area in the country, which accumulates almost 139,196 cases and 16,448 deaths.

His dark eyes overflow with illusion when he steps into the emergency headquarters from which he was separated by this illness that caused him “indescribable pain”.

“I felt death. I started to write a letter to my daughters that was never delivered, thank God. But the truth feels very ugly,” he says. On your first day of service, the first order does not take long to arrive.

A TIME TRIAL

Leo is reviewing one of the three intensive care ambulances that attend to patients suspected of coronavirus when Guadalupe, in permanent contact with the emergency call center, interrupts him: “They have a COVID patient, they need a basket and ropes.” You have to run away.

The Nezahualcóyotl control center receives about 10 orders every day to transfer suspected coronavirus patients to one of the two hospitals in the city.

This time, the call comes from another ambulance that needs help. Jesús, known as Chucho by his loved ones, has a fever, cough, breathes at 40% of his capacity and cannot walk. But, in addition, he lives in a humble rooftop shed in a neighborhood and there is no way to go down the narrow stairs of the building.

Leo, Guadalupe, Óscar and Adrián travel to the place in two ambulances to carry the ropes that have to go down to Chucho.

Intensive care ambulances reach speeds of up to 55 miles per hour in the middle of the city, since they have to reach the site within seven minutes of receiving the alert. Every minute is vital.

A FILM RESCUE

Upon arrival they notice the complex panorama. Two companions are supplying oxygen to Chucho, who lies on the floor of his small home. He is 32 years old but the virus does not understand ages.

“Many times we do not enter the home. It is necessary to verify if complete equipment is required or only mouth guards,” says Leo.

On this occasion, there is no doubt. There are six paramedics who enter with white protective suits to the building guarded by police.

Inside, the patient must be tied with ropes to a stretcher and slipped completely vertically through a metal staircase of about eight meters (26 feet) that has been placed between the roof and the narrow central courtyard of the property.

The logistics are very complex and the nerves are on the surface. Four men from the neighborhood without any protection help busily to the paramedics to carry Chucho, while a group of women cries at the door.

More and more neighbors’ eyes are peeking through the windows to witness the rescue.

Leo, who still suffers havoc from the virus passing through his body, suffocates at times. But duty weighs more.

“It was my first service and some colleagues said ‘don’t expose yourself, boss.’ But the truth is that adrenaline beats us, we have to try to prolong lives,” he explained after the operation.

One, two and three. The group lowers Chucho, who is still conscious, through the stairs. The vertical descent lasts a few seconds and is successful. The most delicate thing has already happened.

THE LAST KILOMETERS

Some heartbroken family members take advantage of the fact that the paramedics have not yet introduced it into the insulating capsule to touch it and cheer it up regardless of the possible contagion. “Chucho, I want to see you well.” “Chucho, don’t leave us.”

The young man is put in one of the ambulances, equipped with a defibrillator and a portable respirator. Óscar drives the vehicle to the hospital, while Adrián waits in the back with Chucho’s aunt to monitor the patient’s health and encourage him.

This journey takes about 15 minutes. Chucho is reacting well to the oxygen supplied, but this is not always the case and there are patients who die along the way.

“It is very difficult to see a person when they die in your hands because our function is to prolong lives. A paramedic does not save lives, what we try is to make them live longer,” says Leo.

The paramedics’ mission concludes by turning the patient over to the hospital and disinfecting the ambulance right there. As of this moment, Chucho is in the hands of the doctors. “Ending a day like this is very tired and emotionally sad,” explains exhausted Adrián.

Óscar has already removed his protective suit but is still puffing dehydrated from the heat and tension in front of the steering wheel. He is tormented by “that uncertainty that the service ends and you do not know if you have been infected or not,” as happened to his boss.

“Not everyone is a paramedic, a paramedic gives his life for another person. They give everything for nothing and they run many risks such as infecting us,” says Leo, who, due to the contagion, missed the first steps of his youngest daughter, six months old. .

With a broken voice, he wishes that this letter that he wrote to him, and that remains in a drawer, never comes to light.