‘Black Room’, virtual exhibition at the New Museum.

One of the meanings of a museum is that of a “building or rooms destined for the exhibition, suitably ordered, of valuables related to science and art”, but the dictionary does not always have to be right. For years, museums have been buying plots in cyberspace and building their structures on the virtual terrain. On this Museum Day in which a good number of them remain closed, and those that are open can only allow access to a third of their usual capacity, this is an invitation to take a walk on the Internet to visit some collections and exhibitions designed to be enjoyed exclusively from the other side of the screen.

Serpentine Galleries Online. Although the Serpentine Gallery is located in the heart of London, there is a second location in the virtual universe. There are numerous exhibitions and activities organized that have nothing to do with those that take place in the physical headquarters of the gallery managed by the famous curator Hans Ulrich Obrist. It is not about dumping images or documents related to a physical exhibition, but rather producing specific content based on the language of digital art. Among the most visited recent exhibits of Serpentine Galleries Online is this Catharsis, by Jakob Kudsk Steensen, a portal that introduces the visitor to a virtual forest in which one must lose oneself in order to be found again. Other proposals include a visit in augmented reality to the London gardens of Kensington and Hyde Park (where the Serpentine is located), a walk through spacetime by the artist Suzanne Treister and a tour around the world in the company of Olafur Eliasson.

Universal Museum of Art (UMA). The UMA came to the world with a not inconsiderable objective: to become the most visited museum in the world. Although it is of French origin, its doors are open in all corners of the planet through computers, mobiles, tablets, smartphones and virtual reality headsets. Faced with a panorama where only 4% of the global population visits museums, its managers claim to want to “democratize” this activity. Hence its free access at any time and from anywhere. Given that an average of 91% of the funds of large collections such as those of the Rijksmuseum, MoMA, Metropolitan, British Museum, Louvre or Pompidou are locked in the warehouses of these institutions, another of the missions that has been The UMA is marked to overcome these physical barriers and give greater “visibility” to all that art that sleeps in the dark. There is no line to see his exhibitions, and his proposals in virtual reality and with guided tours range from the art of Leonardo da Vinci to caricatures as a “weapon of mass dissemination”.

The On House. As Lucía Casani, the director of La Casa Encendida, explains, it has been a long time since this center for the promotion of art and current culture thought about promoting their already nourished online activities. The confinement has been revealed as the perfect context to focus your efforts on the Internet, a job that now debuts under the name of La Casa On. It is a space for culture, solidarity, the environment and education, with proposals such as Pensiero, a thinking corner where artists, musicians and writers such as Juan Cavestany, Cristina Morales and Hidrogenesse contribute their reflections; Listening: a section of radio meetings and Understanding, an initiative to invite reflection on the problems that plague the world today through interviews and conferences. “Addressing the cultural, social and environmental issues that affect us comprehensively and without barriers is perhaps the main hallmark of La Casa Encendida,” says Casani. “Experimenting with new formats of learning, interrelation, thought and access to culture and leisure is also one of our hallmarks. The current crisis has made absolutely evident social and cultural patterns, behaviors, problems and approaches that were actually already there. ”

New Museum. Like the Serpentine Gallery or La Casa Encendida, the New Museum is based in a very real physical building, in its case located in New York City. Also as in the previous cases, their virtual initiatives have a life of their own that goes much further: their exhibitions and activities could not be enjoyed without an Internet connection. Called First Look: New Art Online, its virtual headquarters follows the same precepts as that of the Serpentine: here there is only room for digital art projects. No pictures of paintings or explanations on video to works exhibited on a pedestal. This project is developed in collaboration with Rhizome, an organization dedicated to promoting forms of virtual creativity. As Michael Connor, its artistic director, explains, his mission is to promote “a wide range of artistic works related to technology, not just Internet Art, the recognition of which faces a particularly uncertain future.” Among the online bets of the New Museum are highlights such as We = Link: Ten Easy Pieces, a journey through the new forms of expression that emerged from WeChat, the social network par excellence in China; Casey McQuater’s Black Room, which mixes feminism with video game culture; and Somebody, an application designed by Miranda July that facilitates interaction between unknown people through a mobile messaging service.

Gigapixel. The Reina Sofía Museum, which also has a very visible and busy physical life, has just launched Gigapixel, a technological adventure that seeks to bring the art of its collections to the public through technology. With a selection of works that includes titles such as Woman with Guitar, by María Blanchard; The gathering of the Pombo coffee, by José Solana; and Natividad, by Wilfredo Lam, this website allows you to observe the works so closely that it is possible to see what has never been seen: details invisible to the naked eye that are revealed through infrared photographs, radiographic images, and macrophotographs, among many other uses.

