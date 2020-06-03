Mexico City, – The Foro Sol was inaugurated as a baseball park on Friday, June 2, 2000, with the second game in the series between the Tigers and Red Devils of Mexico, the victory was for the team of Bengal by seven-race blackboard to five.

From 2000 to 2014 it was used as a baseball stadium as a result of the purchase and demolition of the former Sports Park of Social Security.

June 2️⃣8️⃣ is our birthday, but the celebration starts today 👇 We will celebrate with digital activities so that fans learn more about our rich and extensive history. # 95AñosDeEmociones 🎉🎊🎈https: //t.co/n9vnRNKZWJ – ligamexbeis (@LigaMexBeis) June 1, 2020

Tigers were two-time champions

In the first two campaigns at Foro Sol, the Tigers were champions, winning both finals in Mexico, leaving Foro Sol and the city right after this two-time championship to move to the city of Puebla. Thus, the Devils remained as the only team in the capital.

MLB was present

Despite criticism of the new stadium, the Major Leagues had exhibition games at Foro Sol. In 2001 the Pittsburgh Pirates faced off. Tampa Bay Manta Rays, 2003 New York Mets Vs. Los Angeles Dodgers and in 2004 Florida Marlins vs. Houston Astros. It should be noted that the last game of the spring 2004 series was suspended after nine complete innings and the board tied for 2 runs, which caused discontent among the people. The reason given was that the teams had to take their flight back to the United States to continue their spring training.

Foro Sol also hosted the 6 matches of Group “B” of the first round of the World Baseball Classic in 2009, where the teams of South Africa, Australia, Cuba and host Mexico faced each other.

Twenty years after farewell to the Obrero Mundial and Cuauhtémoc stadium 🏟️👋 On June 1, 2000, we said goodbye to the Sports Park of Social Security, a scene in which @tigresqroficial and @DiablosRojosMX finished their glory story. Share with us your best memory in the PDSS. pic.twitter.com/Hj7RuEQj3F – ligamexbeis (@LigaMexBeis) June 1, 2020

The Reds playing at Foro Sol were champions of the Mexican Baseball League in 2002, 2003, 2008 and 2014.

