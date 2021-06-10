A day like today: Les Paul

On June 9, Les Paul would be celebrating his birthday, it is a day to commemorate and honor his memory by telling you all the details of this wonderful artist who in fact is considered a legacy in the music industry, especially in terms of electric musical instruments. we refer. Check out our article on the Les Paul here on Music News.

Many will know what a talented and legendary character we are talking about, we mean none other than Lester William Polsfuss, a talented artist and musician, better known by the stage name of Les Paul! He was a talented American born guitarist with a full focus on jazz, one of the prettiest and sweetest genres of music to listen to. We just love it!

And it is that Les Paul was one of the most important figures in the development of electric musical instruments and of course also recording techniques, he was someone who left a legacy, learning and the beginning of what we have in music today.

On June 9, 1915, this artistic beauty was born and died in 2009 in New York.

Some of his legendary songs are, “How High The Moon”, or, “The Word is Waiting for the Sunrise”, or, “Vaya con Dios”

Which of your entire repertoire is your favorite Les Paul song. Happy birthday to heaven to Les Paul!