A day in ‘Pantera’, the new protest shop of the Manteros Union

Pantera, Manteros Syndicate store (Photo: El HuffPost newsroom)

At 54 Mesón de Paredes street in the Lavapiés neighborhood of Madrid, a façade has stood out for days. On the stone they shine the black color, a graffiti above which is read “Sindicatos de Manteros de Madrid” and the logo of a panther presiding at the top of the main entrance. It is much more than just another downtown store. This is the new business venture of the Manteros Trade Unions, which has opened a T-shirt business in the capital.

Its name takes directly to the movement ‘Black Panthers’ born in the USA for the fight of the rights of the people of color. But it is also a metaphor: the panther is an animal that “defends itself and fights”, something that “is reflected and has a lot to do with the life of a mantero”, confesses Malick, member of the Manteros Union and person who directs the store.

Located between a tearoom under construction and a garage and in front of the association ‘Together against intolerance’, both the store and its owners are known throughout the street and the neighbors do not hesitate to provide prey to their particular ‘Pantera’.

Before the closure lifts in the morning, they already have the first customer waiting in the street, impatient to enter the cradle of anti-racist demands and protests as they promote in their products. On their t-shirts you can read messages such as “Institutional racism condemns the blanket”, “Madrid will be the grave of racism”, “Colonial system” or “Legal clothing, illegal people”

The inside of the premises changes radically in color, going from jet black to gleaming white, two colors that also predominate on their shirts. As soon as you enter you are greeted again by the panther and three workers to serve their customers and keep the establishment running …

