And waiting for unemployment insurance: thousands

of people who sent their application by mail and until today, little or nothing know

about your case.

The cases of these workers and those of

Independent employees are the most critical of this bureaucratic plot that

It has become a human drama. An attorney explains how much they can do or

How long should they wait.

Those freelancers who already

they applied again, how much longer do they have to wait?

Attorney Daniel Rowinsky of Legal Services

of Greater Miami responds:

“I would imagine that two or three weeks would be

enough to at least receive a communication if you are

processing the claim correctly or not ”

With similar uncertainty, there are also thousands

of workers who applied for the benefit by sending forms by mail.

“They will be informed by mail

by email or postal mail (…) 6 or 8 weeks, probably, for

process a claim completely. ”

Would you speed up the process if these people do

online application now what is possible?

“If the claim was submitted a few weeks ago,

I don’t think that online claim will change or make any difference ”

In fact, of the 1.7 million requests,

more than 600 thousand are duplicate requests and this is important: your benefits

they are counted from the Sunday before the date on which you filed the

application, not necessarily from the moment you became unemployed. Now

the agency is allowing those people to enter a website and change

the effective date of the claim to the date they actually lost the

work, as long as it was after March 9 (…) For the PUA

it is retroactive so the active date of the claim is not so important ”.

To change the primary date of your request, enter this link https://claimdate.myflorida.com/recertification.

To file a new application online, visit THIS LINKAND

Find HERE information if you need to appeal your case decision

.