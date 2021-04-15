a daring leap for the mid-range

At the end of last month the new Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro were presented, two smartphones with which the Chinese company has reaffirmed, in a big way, its commitment to offering good value for money without giving up a careful design and innovative.

And it is that although they are mainly oriented to an economic premium mid-range, concepts that previously seemed contrary, and especially when focusing on the top model, It practically seems that we are facing a high-end phone.

Specifications Realme 8 Pro

Operating system

Android 11 custom with realme UI 2.0

Screen

6.4-inch SuperAMOLED @ 60Hz

Resolution

FHD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) @ 20: 9 aspect ratio

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720

Memory

6 or 8 GB

Storage

128 GB UFS 2.1 (expandable with microSD)

Frontal camera

16 MP (f / 2.45)

Rear camera

Quad configuration:

·108 MP (f / 1.9)

·8 MP (f / 2.2) wide angle

·2 MP (f / 2.4) macro

·2 MP (f / 2.4) depth sensor

Connectivity

Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

Drums

4,500 mAh with 50W fast charge

Others

Fingerprint reader integrated in the display, FM radio

Dimensions

160.6 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm

Weight

176 grams

Price

From 279 euros

Right from the start, just taking a quick look at the Realme 8 Pro makes it clear to us that the company has sought to place the greatest emphasis on its camera system, which with a two-part design that will collect the four lenses under a small square projection, which in turn will be framed by an additional rectangular silver-colored surface, where the LED flash will rest.

But this will not be the most striking detail of the phone. With some granulated finishes that eliminate the reflective surface that presents its basic model, going from top to bottom the entire rear surface of the phone we can see the phrase “Dear to leap” or “dare to jump”, a clear appeal to the users themselves, with which Realme qualifies its strong conviction about the capabilities of this terminal. That said, on a personal level, despite having seen similar designs in other terminals such as the POCO, it is something that without convincing me.

Although the truth is that the phrase will not be for less. Far from the 48 megapixels that still continue to establish themselves as the new standard of the mid-range, and even above the already outstanding 64 megapixels that some models had presented, the Realme 8 Pro stands out by including a 108 megapixel Samsung main sensor, until now limited exclusively to high-end or premium smartphones.

However, with all this, it would be expected that, despite not reaching exaggeratedly large screen sizes with a pretty well optimized 6.4 inch panel, we are in front of a somewhat heavy phone. Nothing could be further from the truth. Once we take the phone out of the box, before we even begin to appreciate all these details, what will attract our attention the most is undoubtedly its lightness, resulting in the most comfortable and easy to handle.

The main camera can do a couple of cool things. In broad daylight, you can use all 108 million pixels individually, using different pixels to capture your scene at multiple exposure levels at once and combining the information into a final 12 megapixel image. In low light, the camera turns things around and uses binning to combine pixels into groups of nine, effectively converting relatively small individual pixels (0.7μm to be precise) into much larger 2.1μm pixels, which helps to produce images with less noise, or sharper.

Starting with the first, both normal captures and those taken using the full 108 megapixels are really good. And it is that it will not be necessary to resort to the software image improvements offered by the phone itself to achieve fairly accurate captures. In fact, making use of these, on many occasions we will notice how the final colors are somewhat saturated, creating quite unrealistic scenes on many occasions.

Although on the contrary, HDR mode is most useful, offering a better result in lighting and shadows issues or contrasts, being almost indispensable when using the front camera.

In fact, beyond this main sensor, the rest of the cameras of the Realme 8 Pro do not seem to offer much beyond what is expected, with good but not particularly remarkable results– the ultra-wide is prone to some subtle but unpleasant color shifts such as overly skewed white balance or shots with poorly saturated or gray skies; the macro camera, based on a low resolution sensor, will require a greater effort and stability to show true (although highly rewarded) results; while the selfie camera on the front is quite a surprise, avoiding the use of too strong a softening of the faces even under its default settings.

In addition, although unfortunately we have not had the opportunity (nor the optimal means to go outside and perform these tests), the Realme 8 Pro camera is also equipped with a tilt-shift mode, or diorama effect, being in fact the world’s first smartphone to combine time-lapse video with this effect, in addition to the Starry Mode, being able to generate captures of the starry sky or generate a slow motion video of 1s.

Returning to the technical section of the phone, this time going inside, the fact that meet again with the Snapdragon 720, repeating with what has already been seen in the Realme 7 Pro. And it is that what in its day was the most powerful of this range, today makes it another mobile within the current mid-range, with a quite acceptable performance that does not stand out especially in no time.

Although perhaps more remarkable is the fact that this processor will be limited by somewhat ‘outdated’ connectivity facing the more imminent future, still making use of Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 and of course, 4G mobile networks.

Luckily, its performance will be quite well used thanks to the software Realme UI 2.0, a layer of personalization that will run on Android 11, but that it will broadly maintain its interface and main design in what would be “pure” Android. In fact, at a general level it is more than enough to be able to carry out the daily tasks to which we usually dedicate our smartphones, without noticing any difference in messaging applications and social networks, and even in multimedia content playback or streaming applications such as Netflix, HBO, Disney +, Twitch or YouTube.

However, with some of the latest games with more powerful requirements, we may see some shortcomings. Although to make up for these deficiencies a little, we will have once again the Game Mode, with which we can make the usual adjustments in terms of resource restrictions to prioritize their use in games.

On the other hand, another of the great novelties of the Realme 8 Pro is that we will have options for both unlocking by facial recognition and by fingerprint reader, in charge of the front camera and the sensor integrated in the screen, respectively.

Speaking of the first, the registration is very fast and we usually have a good experience, in fact it is convenient to have it activated because, as we will see now, it is the best system of the two biometrics. As for fingerprint reading, we found that the experience has room for improvement, especially in terms of sensitivity and animation. And it is that on many occasions we have been forced to make second and third attempts, far from what we are used to seeing with these optical readers.

That said, and even despite these small drawbacks, the fact of being able to have an integrated reader under the screen is a great differentiating point with respect to other terminals, leaving the sides and rear panel of the same more free, and facilitating a gesture much more natural and grippy.

In general terms the Realme 8 Pro certainly deserves the remarkable. And it is that although in many aspects it seems that it was Realme herself who “did not dare to make the leap”, with an unforgivable 60Hz screen or the repetition of the processor of its predecessor, this does not mean that we are in front of a really powerful terminal, of a current nature, with one of the best main cameras currently available, and above all, with a price that will reward us more than more than every penny invested.

Currently we can already find the Realme 8 Pro available through local distributors such as Amazon, with prices that will start from 279 euros, varying according to the internal configuration options of the model: 6 + 128 GB (currently lowered to 259 euros), or the still very affordable 292 euros of its version with 8 + 128 GB.

Thus, both terminals will be available in three color options to choose from between the Infinite Black shown in this review, a bright variant of it with Punk Black, or the bold but calm Infinite Blue gradient.