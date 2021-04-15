A Dacia Spring for less than 9,000 euros with the MOVES Plan

The Dacia Spring is not for sale yet, but in just a few days we will be able to test it for the first time, in anticipation of its future commercialization in our country. In fact, although you cannot buy it yet, we know that its price in Spain will start at 16,548 euros for the most basic version, the Access Comfort version. The cheapest electric car for sale will be even more so if we take advantage of the MOVES III Plan. In fact, you can take home a Dacia Spring for less than 9,000 euros. Buying an electric car with all the laws has never been so cheap.

How is the Dacia Spring of 9,000 euros?

To begin with, all Dacia Springs share electrical mechanics. We are talking about a simple 45 hp maximum power motor, which combined with a 26.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, gives it a 230 km WLTP range. Therefore, realistically and with peace of mind, we can extract at least 150 km per charge. Dacia promises a range of more than 300 km if we only drive the car in urban areas, where it travels at a slower speed – we do not suffer from aerodynamics – and there is a better chance of recovering energy.

Your battery is guaranteed for 6 years or 120,000 km, whichever comes first.

It is a very fair performance car. Even if the 0 to 50 km / h does it in 5.8 seconds – ideal for leaving the first of the traffic lights – reaching 100 km / h takes almost 20 seconds and its top speed is electronically limited to 125 km / h. It is a four-seater car with very brief dimensions: it measures 3.73 meters long and only 1.62 meters wide. Even so, it has a generous 270-liter boot. Its cabin is built with materials of modest quality and its finishes are spartan and simple, even in its top-of-the-range version.

The Access Comfort version does not have a touch screen for the infotainment system and its 14-inch steel wheels are covered by hubcaps. At least we have air conditioning and automatic lights, beyond the mandatory standard equipment. It is a very basic car, but it has the minimum essential for day to day. Its price of 16,548 euros is only possible to achieve it if we finance your purchase with RCI Banque. We must finance at least 4,000 euros and we must remain in the same financial institution for at least 36 months.

The sale price requires financing the car and includes the manufacturer’s contribution to the MOVES III Plan.

If we take advantage of the MOVES III Plan and scrap a vehicle we own – it must be at least 7 years old – we can receive a subsidy of up to 7,000 euros, or 7,700 euros if we live in a municipality with less than 5,000 inhabitants. In the latter case, the price of the car would remain at only 8,848 euros.

Alternatives to Dacia Spring and recommended version

For a surcharge of just 1,000 euros we can take home the Comfort Plus version of the Dacia Springincluding 14-inch alloy wheels and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with browser and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto integration. In our opinion, a more than justified surcharge, taking into account that with the aid of the MOVES III Plan it will drop below 10,000 euros. As alternatives to the Dacia Spring are the SEAT Mii electric, with a price that starts at 18,800 euros before aid.

The Mii are cars of greater power and quality, in addition to having a superior autonomy, of 260 km according to the WLTP cycle. With a subsidized price of less than 12,000 euros, it is a great purchase. As are the units in stock that you can find of the Skoda Citigo iV or Volkswagen e-Up !.

Dacia Spring photos