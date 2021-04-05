A cyclist is expelled from the Tour of Flanders for throwing a jerrycan at a fan

The swiss Mihael schär (Ag2r Citroën) has been expelled from the Tour of Flanders in full swing by throw the drum into the gutter in an area not authorized to dispose of waste, in application of the new UCI rules on race behavior.

Schär, 34, was surprised by a member of the jury about 110 kilometers from the finish when the runner threw his jerrycan to the side of the road, intending it to be picked up by a hobbyist as a gift. The new disciplinary and race behavior rules came into force on day 1 and stipulates expulsion in the event of acts of this type.

It is not the first expulsion in this 105 edition of the Tour of Flanders, because in the first kilometers the Belgian Otto Vergaerde (Alpecin-Fenix) and the Kazakh Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Premier) were expelled when they were pushed into an incident.