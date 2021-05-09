A cyberattack causes the closure of operations of the largest fuel oil pipeline in the United States



On average, a company pays an average of up to $ 2 million to recover its data.

The Colonial Pipeline company reported that on Friday registered a cyber attack that affected some of its information technology systems. The company transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil from refineries that are located primarily on the Gulf Coast of Mexico through pipelines that run from Texas to New Jersey, home to nearly 50 million people. The pipeline transports about 45% of all the fuel consumed on the east coast of the country.

The company, which is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, said in a statement that it hired an outside cybersecurity firm to investigate the nature and scope of the attack and has also contacted law enforcement and federal agencies. .

Until now the motive for the cyber attack is unclearHowever, it is common for cybercriminals request a ransom demand after hijacking an organization’s data. The criminals leave instructions in the infected computer systems on how to negotiate the payment of the ransom and once they pay, they promise to deliver the keys that allow access to the software that contains the system data.

Cyber ​​attacks are on the rise

A report from the cybersecurity company Sophos mentions that Data hijack recovery costs have skyrocketed over the last year costing up to $ 2 million in addition to doubling in just one year from $ 761,106 dollars in 2020 to $ 1.85 million in 2021.

The data shows that only 8% of organizations managed to get all their data back after paying a ransom and 29% of them failed to recover more than half of their data.

How would a pipeline disruption affect you?

A pipeline disruption for a day or two might seem minimal, but five or six days could cause shortages and price increases in an area that stretches from central Alabama to the Washington, DC area, according to what oil analyst Andy Lipow told the AP agency.

However, a long delay could jeopardize the fuel supply necessary to keep the Atlanta and Charlotte airports operating. As if this were not enough a cyberattack could impact consumers through an increase in fuel prices.

Colonial Pipeline transports more than 100 million gallons of fuel every day through a pipeline system that reaches more than 5,500 miles.

Anne Neuberger, deputy national security counselor in President Joe Biden’s administration for cybersecurity and emerging technologies, said in an interview with AP in April that the government was undertaking a new effort. to help utilities, water districts, and other critical industries protect against potentially harmful cyberattacks. He said the goal was to ensure that control systems serving 50,000 or more Americans have the basic technology to detect and block malicious cyber activity.

Since then, The White House has announced an initiative aimed at protecting the country’s electricity system against cyberattacks, encouraging power plant and utility owners and operators to upgrade their capabilities to identify cyber threats in their networks by implementing practices that allow them to detect and respond to attacks in real time.

The Justice Department also announced that it has a new task force dedicated to countering cyberattacks by hackers who seize data and demand payment from companies to release it.

