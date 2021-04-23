A cyber attack paralyzes the websites of the ministries of Economy, Justice and Education and the INE

The National Cryptological Center is analyzing the origin of this cyber attack

Once the security protocol was reviewed, all services were restored

Remember the attack suffered by the computer scientist of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) in March

The National Cryptological Center studies a cyberattack suffered by various official bodies, such as the Ministries of Economic Affairs and Education and the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Sources from the Ministry of Economy have confirmed to Efe that yesterday Thursday malicious code was detected on some department servers headed by Nadia Calviño.

Also in the Ministry of Education detected unusual traffic and some very specific services were cut as a preventive measure, sources from this body have pointed out.

The INE, for its part, issued a statement on Friday to report the restoration of services.

As he explains, after being warned yesterday afternoon of “a possible cyberattack that could affect different organizations”, among them, although indirectly, the INE, it was decided as a preventive measure to restrict all external communications.

Services, restored early this morning

Once all the security protocols have been reviewed and the “perfect functioning” of the systems has been verified, he adds, all services to citizens have been restored early this morning.

The National Cryptological Center is attached to the National Intelligence Center (CNI) and its mission is to improve cybersecurity in the public sector and face threats that may affect its systems and also companies and organizations of strategic interest.