A cyber attack on the largest oil pipeline company in the United States leaves the country in check, which has declared a state of emergency

Late last Friday Colonial Pipeline sent a communication advising of the situation: they were suffering a cyberattack. Responsible for 45% of fuel supplies to the eastern United States, Colonial Pipeline had created a critical situation for the country.

The cyberattack caused the company temporarily halt all pipeline operations as a precautionary system. The company transports about 2.5 million barrels a day from the Gulf Coast to New York and the states it passes through.

In recent days Colonial Pipeline has indicated that little by little they are trying to get back to normal. During a press conference this past Monday, US President Joe Biden indicated that he was personally aware of the entire situation and following it daily.

Despite everything, the country had to declare a state of emergency on Sunday due to the consequences. This state allows for example relax measures when transporting refined oil. They indicate that if the situation remains the same, they will implement more measures until Colonial Pipeline can supply its normal supply again.

Who is behind the cyber attack

As stated by the FBI, This is a group of hackers called DarkSide Who is behind all this. It has been speculated for a while that the hacking group comes from Russia and it is Russia who is behind it. Reason? The language used in the hack is Russian. However, this does not go to show that it is Russia but simply that the hacking group is based or operates from Russia.

In the last hours, in fact, the group of hackers has issued a statement to clarify some things. They say it’s not a matter of politics and that the attack was not produced for any political reason or with the intention of having a negative impact on society. Then? Money. What DarkSide has done is a ransomware attack to obtain a reward in exchange for returning control of the systems to the victim company.

According to Digital Shadows, DarkSide operates like a business. That is, they are intermediaries who offer the hacking service to others. In return, DarkSide takes a percentage of the reward.

The fact that they are attributed to political attacks does not seem to have liked them at all. So much so that in the statement they issued they also say that they will make moderation changes so that in the future the victims that their clients choose are not attacks that have social consequences. They make it very clear: “Our goal is to make money, not create problems for society. “

