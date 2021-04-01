A cute kitten! Mia Khalifa dresses up very flirty | Instagram

Again the model and former actress Mia Khalifa showed off her cute and voluptuous figure to her fans while wearing a costume as a cute kitten.

This image the beautiful celebrity published on her Instagram account, where we constantly find interesting and quite suggestive content.

Although it should be clarified that not all her publications are flirtatious, in some of them we enjoy seeing her look at different stages, whether flirtatious, as a housewife, working or enjoying an outing.

Precisely his photograph of January 14, 2020 is precisely from an outing that he surely had with his friends, although he mentions that he saved this photograph for no purpose so we have clarified that it was only to share something on his account.

In the image we see her wearing a headband with cat ears, a crossed top that highlights her huge charms and a short skirt.

All the outfit that Mia khalifa She is wearing black including her thin strappy slippers, she also wears a kind of white shawl to accompany the outfit and break a bit with the monochromatic tone.

Apparently the image was taken from his room while he was in front of the long mirror in front of his bed.