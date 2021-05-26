A ‘curse’ weighs on Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson



Nick Jonas.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Just a week before I had to go up on the stage of the Billboard Music Awards to act as host of the gala and also to present in society the new single from the Jonas Brothers, ‘Remember This’, the singer Nick Jonas suffered a hard fall with his bicycle that left him badly bruised and, worse still, with a fissure in his rib that threatened to put him out of the game for several weeks.

Finally, the interpreter was able to recover in time and fulfill perfectly with such an important mission, but the truth is that the experience has given him the impression that the aforementioned awards ceremony could be “damned”: an opinion that is also supported by her good friend Kelly clarkson, with whom Nick shares work in the US version of ‘La Voz’ and who was in charge of presenting, among many others, the 2019 edition of the aforementioned musical awards.

It must be remembered that Kelly lived a real nightmare during the aforementioned event, since only a few hours before she had begun to experience severe pain that pointed to what would later be confirmed as full-blown appendicitis. In fact, the artist had to be operated on urgently only a few hours after the end of the act, and she herself confessed that, having taken a little longer to be treated, I could have even lost my life.

“I think there is a relationship between presenting the Billboard awards and ending up hurt. Because I have done it a few times and in two of them, literally, I had to be rushed to the hospital or something terrible happened. I think by now we can blame the Billboards for all of thisKelly joked in conversation with Entertainment Tonight, before Nick dropped one of his traditional humorous pearls. “I think there is a curse on the Billboard presenters. There is always an injury involved ”, he pointed out.