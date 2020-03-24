A curlin champion parks the sport to fight the virus as a nurse

Mar 24 (.) – A Scottish curlin champion has paralyzed her sports career to fight the coronavirus as a full-time nurse on the night shift, after the world championship for the sport scheduled for this month was canceled.

Vicky Wright, 26, whose team won the Scottish Curlin Championship last month, is a general surgery ward nurse who has been in the sport full time since last year, aiming to qualify for the Games. Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

The team traveled to Canada earlier this month for the women’s world championships, but returned home after the event was canceled.

The team members were “absolutely dejected,” Wright said in an interview with British Curling magazine, “but we could see how everything was changing rapidly and we knew that there were other priorities far greater than sporting events.”

“Once at home, I contacted my supervisor and said I was back and would be available to do anything to help,” said Wright. He now works the night shift at Forth Valley Hospital near the city of Stirling.

“Now is the time to make a difference in a particular way and now I will play my part in a much bigger team,” said Wright.

“When I went to work last week at the hospital, I understood. It was no longer about world champions, but about helping people.”

More than 377,300 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide and 16,520 have died, according to a . count. The UK has recorded more than 6,600 cases and 335 deaths.

(Information from Rohith Nair in Bangalore; edited by Peter Graff; translated by Andrea Ariet in the Gdansk newsroom)