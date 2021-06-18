A curious leak shows what Windows 7 should have really looked like | Technology

This retrospective look at the Windows 7 start menu and desktop shows us how much has changed in operating systems in recent years.

Although Windows 7 support ended on January 14, 2020, it is still a widely used operating system, especially in underdeveloped countries where it is still quite popular.

And it is that Windows 7 was a revolution in its beginnings, and it collected certain characteristics of Windows Vista, especially speaking of the traditional desktop, and that it was practically lost by something much more modern with Windows 10.

But the Twitter user BetaCollector, has given us a look back to these early days of Windows 7, with a preview version of the operating system that showed us a series of revolutionary visual effects for that time.

Here’s a snippet from a fascinating, super-early Windows 7 prototype that really reimagines the desktop environment. I’d love to see something like this today taking advantage of raytracing to really accomplish some neat effects, interactions, etc.! pic.twitter.com/0VCs3pWqul – BetaCollector (@beta_collector) June 14, 2021

As you can see in the short video of the tweet, this provisional Windows 7 desktop was based on the Windows Vista desktop itself, not only with transparency and blur, but also with all those desktop gadgets and the start menu that many users continue to love, far from the complications of the latest Microsoft operating system.

As discussed, around 20% of the world’s still working computers are likely still running a version of Windows 7, and they even seem to defy various security risks by continuing to use an operating system that they consider ideal.

It is surprising that, a few days after the presentation of Windows 11, the public still takes a look back at Windows 7, an operating system that appeared in 2009 and that you probably still have installed on an old computer that you have well stored in it. storage room.