a curious effect that is very difficult to find and that, in reality, is “a trolling”

We recently talked about the spaghetti of a star because that “final spaghetti” had been detected. A phenomenon related to the very strong attraction of a black hole, so that it is achieved drag another star and to leave this thread of matter that leads to its extinction.

But sometimes black holes don’t end up with a halo of matter or light, but act as a magnifier, so to speak. It is the case of Einstein’s crosses, which are not per se the opposite effect to the one we mentioned, but they are a visual spectacle that is not easy to see.

Even if it is something big, it is difficult to detect them

The deflection of light due to force is something that was predicted centuries ago and that Einstein had in the peephole (like so many other things). In fact, as we have already told here, he “confirmed it wrong”, so to speak.

In fact, the famous physicist went so far as to affirm that there was “no hope of observing this phenomenon directly”, but modern telescopes allow us to observe it when a luminous object is located behind a mass accumulation (in the line of sight of the telescope). Hence, for example, the ancient Hubble could capture it in the galaxy cluster Abell 2813.

What about the crosses then and why the eponymous Einstein? Although they may seem like it, they are not aliens coming to visit us. These are quasars that are observed multiplied by four due to the effect of the gravitational lens, so that even if we see a cross, it is something virtual.

In this way, we are seeing something like a mirage; even if there are two, three, four or even five points of light, it is a single quasar. It is a true space trolling.

That is, the effect is due to the fact that a massive space object (which can be a black hole) has such a gravitational influence that it curves the emitted light. We can imagine it as if we put a marble under a jet of water: the water borders the sphere of the same and is diverted during this step, to return to its trajectory when the marble has passed (that is, when it has left the influence of the massive object ).

As we said before, Einstein predicted it at the beginning of the 20th century, at a time when the means were not abundant or even remotely close to the accuracy and validity of the current ones. But to Caesar what is Caesar’s, and although he was not the only scientist who supported this (in fact, Arthur Eddington observed this phenomenon during an eclipse, trying to prove the Theory of General Relativity), this phenomenon was given his name in reference to said prediction.

A few months ago, in April, thanks to the Gaia observatory, 12 Einstein crosses (the ones we saw in the previous image), something quite noticeable because it is not easy to happen. Beyond how curious they are, their study can serve to better understand dark matter and study the expansion of the universe, but since they are so difficult to find (they cannot be predicted) for now (and despite the power of Gaia) they are still quite unique events.

Image | ESA / Hubble