Antigua (Guatemala), May 30 . .- In the colonial and tourist city of Antigua Guatemala, on one of its cobbled avenues along the Pensativo river, a cultural center promoted by a punk, a filmmaker and a visual artist fights hunger crescent stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to help the “hidden” community of the visited Antigua and its fascinating surroundings, where a diversity of people in extreme need live given the lack of tourism and government attention, the Casa del Río cultural center receives about 300 people daily with hot lunches and hand out bags of food weekly.

Organized with precision worth underlining, with a strict liquid alcohol cleaning device sprayed on the body and dissolved ammonia for the soles of the shoes, the center’s volunteers, collaborators and organizers place diners in “three separate rows” : single mothers, the elderly and indigent.

Each dish, which varies according to the donations received by the cultural center and which includes a type of meat, vegetables and carbohydrates made at the time, is placed on a bench in which people in need take it and proceed to eat it nearby, disinfected by site staff.

POTS AND FLAGS

One of the promoters of the cultural center, the musician Mario Alberto López, member of the punk group Rosa Atómica, tells Efe that since the COVID-19 pandemic began to wreak havoc on the economy in late March, stemming from the quarantine and the fall of tourism in mythical places like Antigua, Casa del Río was concerned with serving those “forgotten” groups of the colonial city.

“We had the intention of helping and we decided to create the Banderas Blancas Sacatepéquez collective. With total independence and autonomy we have been supporting the needy families of Antigua, the chicleros (candy vendors), the polishers, the homeless and the families and old people (third age) “, emphasizes López.

As soon as the country closed, public transportation was suspended, and an evening partial curfew was instituted in March, the neediest Guatemalans began to place white flags outside their homes as a symbol of lack of food and supplies, and also went to the Quiet with these blankets to ask people for any kind of support.

The artists of the cultural center summoned other allies, researchers, solidarity organizations and neighbors who donated one or two pounds of sugar, flour, beans or whatever they had within their reach and established the collective to go to the detected houses and neighborhoods that had the greatest urgency around.

“Casa del Río does not manage funds for this theme. Among us, from our pocket, we pay the rent for the premises, the electricity, the kitchen and we organize anonymous donations in kind without promoting any political figure,” stresses the musician.

In addition to the distribution of food to the surroundings, the artists joined the La Olla Comunitaria project in early May, for the preparation and delivery of hot food to citizens forgotten by the Government and which currently has offices in Guatemala City and in the cities of the interior: Petén, San Juan Chamelco and Cobán (to the north); Quetzaltenango, Santiago Atitlán and Quiché (to the west); and Escuintla (to the south); in addition to Santa Tecla, in El Salvador.

At La Casa del Río people have eaten from Chinese rice with chicken and vegetables with a fresh flower of Jamaican water and a bread roll fresh from the oven, to typical dishes such as jocon (chicken in green sauce) or stewed meat or Pepián -perhaps the national dish par excellence in addition to the legendary tamale-.

A SOLIDARITY AVALANCHE

Eva Sicán, a cook who has spent 20 years preparing food for the Antiquarians and works at Casa del Río in cultural events, tells Efe that they started preparing 20 dishes for the people and, as soon as the word spread, they numbered in the tens and hundreds the mouths to feed until reaching a daily maximum of 350, although he acknowledges that the average ranges between 250 and 300 people.

One of the assiduous visitors at lunchtime is a Japanese who identifies himself as Toshi, a pianist who lost everything in a recent robbery suffered at his home and who, due to the crisis, lost his job as a workshop teacher in a school for teachers. of music. Toshi was also no longer hired to teach private classes due to COVID-19, which has already killed 90 people in Guatemala.

“I have nothing. Right now the piano is not a priority for people and my food reserves at home are already like this,” the Japanese describes to Efe while gesturing with open hands that simulates a package that has been drastically reduced. .

This “act of love”, as the cook Eva Sicán defines food delivery, is also an “opportunity to generate community development” and even “community gardens for better food”, as Mario Alberto, the punk musician who also he wonders what will become of the “underground” scene to which he belongs when the “new normal” arrives.

Every day, observes the artist, “it is more complicated and there is more stress on the streets. People are very scared,” he says of a country with 60 percent of people in poverty and one in two minors with acute malnutrition, according to official figures and international organizations.

Emiliano Castro Sáenz

