“I have been part of the Argentine medical community for 26 years. When I arrived from Cuba I had a very good resume, very bulky. The secretary of the Rectorate of the UBA looked at him and told me: ‘His CV is enviable, but know that in this country he is not even a bachelor’, ”he says. Roberto Quiñones Molina, a Cuban neurologist who came to our country in 1994. He is the son of the renowned doctor Hilda Molina and in her native country she founded the CIREN (International Center for Neurological Rehabilitation) with her, where among other Argentines the late legislator César Jaroslavsky and the actor Carlos Calvo were treated. After a long struggle, his mother managed to leave Cuba in 2009 and settled since then in our country. “My mother is 77 years old today and she is fine, but as an older adult in her department, she is under quarantine to avoid the risk of contagion. And she is not in her spirit to talk about issues that touch politics now,” says her son.

Quiñones continues with the memory of his own arrival: “The secretary told me, then: ‘To practice as a doctor in Argentina, you have to do the equivalencies of secondary education, and you have two options: either do five subjects in a common secondary school or appear in the National College of Buenos Aires and renders Argentine History, Civic Instruction and Geography. And then he goes to the Faculty of Medicine and takes ten subjects from that career. ’ And I had to do it. I did my revalidation as God commands. I entered through the hoop, as one says. They gave me nothing. Later I enrolled in the Medical Colleges here, which are very serious, highly respected institutions, and I can assure you, after 20 years of being a member of the Argentine Society of Neurology, that The level of excellence of the neurologists here does not have to envy anyone. Give priority to an Argentine doctor or one from there, today with my eyes closed I say from here a thousand times “.

“The truth that Today I cannot say if those who will come are doctors or not -begins-. 26 years ago I left Cuba. If the medical training of these professionals is good or bad, affirming something categorical would be risky. 33 years ago I graduated. To get a medical degree, at that time, you had to go through a lot of filters. Have an average of not less than 9 in the secondary. It was a privilege to enter. In the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Havana the faculty of teachers was impeccable, unbeatable. It was one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. They taught us the best. By then you had to take off your hat. No-ones doubt that. The hospitals, with more or less resources, provided a very good service to Cuban and foreign patients. With time and the need to care for people from abroad who paid in dollars, I saw that health deteriorated for Cubans and attention to foreigners was prioritized. I came in ’94, among other things, due to political differences with the regime, among other things due to the difference that was made with medical care for Cuban patients. ”

–What is your opinion of the international missions of Cuban doctors?

-At that time the missions went to different countries of the world. My mother, before being a personality in Cuban neuroscience, fulfilled internationalist medical services in Algeria. It was between ’79 and ’81, ’82. From firsthand knowledge I knew that the Algerian government paid $ 8,000 per doctor and per month to the Cuban state … $ 8,000 from that time! And professionals like her were given 30, 40 dollars, and a department to share with another doctor. He was leaving, yes, with the idea of ​​helping those towns that did not have medical services, and those remittances of dollars served the Cuban revolution for their subsistence. But they were real doctors, trained, prepared. Of that there was no doubt.

-What is said, but I cannot affirm or deny it, is that Due to Cuba’s economic need to sustain these missions, the training of doctors was accelerated and massified. Quality has been resigned for quantity. Many of these professionals are those who serve in countries like Venezuela and others. And it is also said that among these groups there are always the caregivers of the doctors, who are members of the Cuban state security, of intelligence, who take care that these professionals do not desert, do not escape, do not establish ties with nationals of those countries, and a little for the maintenance of morale and directives given by the Communist Party of Cuba. I can not affirm or deny, I repeat and I want it to be explicit, that it be like the videos produced by the current Bolivian authorities, who affirm that many of these doctors are political indoctrinators, Cuban intelligence services personnel who come to do work espionage.

-You cannot affirm or deny, but do you believe it?

-I don’t know what to say, I put a question mark. I say it could be.

-There are UN complaints about practices such as slavery and corruption.

-Well, I also know that some doctors who deserted from Venezuela and other countries made presentations accusing the Cuban authorities in complicity with the Pan American Health Organization -those entities that act as intermediaries- of keeping part of the money from these contracts . They have gone to the International Labor Organization to complain, to denounce that they have been almost in a condition of slavery, that they are not hired directly but that it is a contract between governments. And the person doing the work receives a minimal pay.

-In short, do you think it is necessary for them to come?

-There is a great reality too. If these people who come show that they are doctors, they are accepted and the Schools authorize them in the face of a health disorder, because the virus got out of hand, because there are thousands of cases per day and intensive therapies are crowded and there is no way to cope because – as we have seen, unfortunately – health personnel are infected, only in that case and with all the corresponding filters, professionals from any country, not just Cuba, would be welcome to come and provide a service . But as long as they are absorbed and authorized by the competent medical colleges, and that the fees are equal to those here, not that they are paid ten times more. At this time there is no need. But if a calamity happens, God willing, no, there could be a need. It is my opinion and respectful. The government has an advisory committee of very prestigious personalities, they should be asked in that case.

-Dr. Juan Manuel Jimenez Torrado, interviewed by Infobae, recalled that years ago Cuban medicine had development, but that today, in international congresses, they do not see outstanding works of their doctors.

-I think that’s true. At that time, due to the CIREN experience, one of the most important tasks that my mother did was to send letters to all neuroscience references, asking for their experience and advice. EL CIREN was enriched with the experience of relevant figures plus the experience that was created in Cuba. Many of the professionals attended how many international events there were, we published our experiences and prestigious magazines such as The Lancet put them as a reference. It was a very fervent time. Today I have not seen new and relevant works of Cuban medicine.

Quiñones Molina is today in charge of the Rebiogral Ambulatory Center, for the interdisciplinary evaluation and treatment of various disabilities. There, he says, about 40 people work among those who are in a relationship of dependency and monotributistas. And it has the problems common to all SMEs in the middle of the pandemic by Covid-19.

“We are working online,” he explains. On March 20 there was a circular that all the medical rehabilitation centers had to abide by the quarantine. Since then we have not been able to do face-to-face rehabilitation. We have a significant portfolio of patients with mental and motor disabilities. Many have had an aggravation of their manifestations due to the lack of regular rehabilitation work. We have had to resort and put together a support group using skype, video call, whatsapp. The kinesiologists make plans through orientation videos that include stretching, stretching, balancing, and attention to pain that in many cases worsened. They are chronic patients, with various and severe disabilities. ”

Of course, the economy is the other battlefront that he faces: “Our patients have social works, and their treatments are paid for by them. Some have long delays in paying for them. Not only to us, but to other rehabilitation centers, therapeutic centers, special schools … We work with 33 social projects, but mainly OSBA (Obra Social of the City of Buenos Aires) and IOMA (of the province of Buenos Aires) have problems paying for the work we did in December last year. At least in IOMA at least they answer the phone. Of course, the particular cases, while small, also fell. Small institutions like ours do not receive help from banks to pay wages. Like any SME, it is costing us. ”

“We have made partial salary payments, because it is not possible without genuine income to meet the obligations. If the social works I mentioned to you paid our work even in December, we could face the payment without resorting to loans. The city and province governments should see that we are containing a lot of people, we have every last role, the last authorization, while they do not take care of the nursing home authorization where there is no protocol for patient follow-up and they get Covid-19. We feel abandoned. And it shows the hypocrisy that exists in governments around the world with health. They see that doctors and health personnel exist when everything is in disarray. It was seen from China to the United States. And here too, only that thanks to the quarantine the cases could be contained ”, is downloaded.