A Cs deputy in Madrid withdraws for lack of “firm values” and “real leadership”

One more casualty. The regional deputy in Madrid of Ciudadanos (Cs) Elena Álvarez Brasero has left the party after seven years due to the lack of “clear ideology”, “firm values” and “real leadership in the party”, according to a letter from fired. To all this, Álvarez adds “nepotism and despotism” within the formation to designate positions of responsibility.

“This is a very difficult time for me, by making public my decision to terminate myself as an affiliate of Ciudadanos and not participate in the candidacy for the next elections to the Madrid Assembly,” the deputy explained in the letter.

The deputy, a specialist in Law, Business Administration and Marketing, says that she entered the orange ranks in 2014 because it was a “renovating political project” that sought to “address the great structural problems of the country and generate illusion among citizens.”

The already ex-orange assures that when she was elected deputy she felt a “true honor” in representing Madrid people on issues related to Youth and European Affairs, but understands that the party “in recent times” has been “totally losing its way.”

I want to stay with the best moments of this experience

“The fundamental cause has been due to the lack of a coherent strategy, a clear ideology and firm values. A political project that lacks these elements, ceases to be useful to society “, charged Brasero, who has stressed that the absence of leadership occurs” from the national to the regional and municipal levels. “

I want to stay with the best moments of this political experience that I have lived passionately alongside colleagues of great value

