a cryptocurrency exchange and derivatives trading platform

BitMEX is a digital money trading and subsidiary exchange stage. It is owned and operated by HDR Global Trading Limited, which is registered in the Seychelles and has workplaces all over the world.

It is a distributed digital money trading and subsidiary exchange site established by Arthur Hayes, Ben Delo, and Samuel Reed. Initially launched in 2014 in Hong Kong, the trade is currently in Seychelles. Hayes is the CEO.

The scenario handles costs in bitcoin rather than fiat monetary forms, which implies that all the additions and misfortunes are in BTC. BitMEX offers a variety of exchange administrations, incorporating advantage exchange with influence of up to multiple times (suggesting that a $ 1,000 store will make it possible for a dealer to exchange $ 100,000 in BTC) and prospect exchange (allowing traders to financial backers bet on future BTC costs). In 2016, BitMEX became Bitcoin’s top designated prospect contract on a China A-share list.

BitMEX also has an examination division that provides details on crypto money and the biological blockchain system. In 2019, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reportedly opened an examination on BitMEX in relation to whether the trade allowed US brokers to use its base. The CFTC has local over merchandise and subsidiaries that are traded by the US, and BitMEX would be required to sign up for the commission to allow Americans to use its base to exchange those items.

On October 1, 2020, Hayes, Reed, Delo, and Gregory Dwyer were indicted on charges of ignoring the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act and plotting to violate that law, as a result of charges the four failed to execute against bankruptcy measures. tax evasion. As of October 6, 2020, Reed had been captured and Hayes and Delo had not been arrested.

On April 6, 2021, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes turned himself in to face charges from the United States for ignoring the Bank Secrecy Act. [11] He was released on a $ 10 million bond in upcoming future court proceedings in New York.