By Héctor Meza

The cruise ship Zaandam, belonging to the Holland America Line, carries 1,829 people on board (1,243 guests and 586 crew), including 5 Mexicans, and wanders without a defined course in South America, due to the measures taken by several countries to stop Covid-19 infections, such as the closure of ports. In addition, more than a hundred patients travel on the cruise, although it has not been confirmed if it is coronavirus.

He departed on March 7 from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and would end in San Antonio, Chile on March 21, but until now he has not docked and was sailing at the height of Ecuador; One possible option for sailors to descend is Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 30, but another is Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where the MS Europe Cruise Ship was recently allowed to disembark, for “Humanitarian reasons”

“144 people, among 58 guests and 86 crew members, have symptoms of influenza-like illness, we are doing everything possible to care for people, we are limited in the medical personnel on the ship,” said one of the authorities of the boat on the speaker of the boat in the last hours, which could have been recorded by one of those present.

However, the official statement from the cruise line, issued on March 24, indicated that a total of 77 people (30 guests and 47 crew), already had symptoms of influenza-like illness.

“We want Mexico to reach out to us, especially medical support, that they allow us to disembark those who do not have coronavirus and are healthy please let those people get home, and support us in asking the ship to go there because in the United States everything is closed, in Panama too, the only option for all these people who can return home we believe that it’s Mexico, ”said Yadira Garza, one of the Mexicans who is on board with her partner Joel González, in an interview for Aristegui Noticias.

González, for his part, stressed that the captain continues to cling to the idea of ​​crossing through Panama to reach Florida, although he did mention Puerto Vallarta as option “b”.

Garza explained that the ship has been in quarantine since March 22nd Until further notice due to the announcement of the first “infected with influenza symptoms”, however, no test has been done to see if it is Covid-19.

The couple noted that they are scheduled to arrive in Panama within 48 hours in which another ship from the cruise line called Rotterdam will provide them with more medical personnel and supplies to support the cruise, as well as tests for coronavirus.

The couple pointed out that they maintain contact with the Mexican embassy in Panama despite the fact that the country does not allow anyone to enter its territory.

Health measures inside the boat

Yadira noted that days ago they sent them photos in which it is observed how the crew gathers the remains of the passengers’ food, some with gloves, others with masks and others with nothing, which causes them concern.

In addition to the food they are left in trays on the floor and they have already found hair or an eyelash.

Finally, González added that “the situation here is that if nobody does anything, everyone will get infected sooner or later because the crew is the one that is handling all the food and in the end, that food enters the room and does not we know if it is with the necessary hygiene measures, even if we wash our hands, it will be impossible to mitigate ”.