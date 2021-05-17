A crown with 1,725 ​​diamonds and other awards by Andrea Meza after being crowned Miss Universe 2021 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Andrea Meza, the Mexican representative in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, won the crown that distinguishes her as the most beautiful and intelligent woman “in the universe.”

With this feat, the 26-year-old native of Chihuahua becomes the third Mexican to win the emblematic international contest, being Lupita Jones, in 1991, and Ximena Navarrete, in 2010, her predecessors to win the contest.

But, in addition to a prized crown, the Miss Universe brings a handful of new responsibilities, as well as important land, sponsorships, etcetera to her new apartment in New York.

In the first place, Andrea Meza was made with the so-called Miss Universe Power Of Unity or “Power of Unity”, a crown made by the important jewelry brand Mouawad, a resplendent one-of-a-kind piece molded in an artisanal way. According to the company, it is a “symbol of the community of women around the world whose ties bind them.”

The crown was made with 1,725 ​​white diamonds and three golden canary diamonds, set in sets of petals, leaves and vines, “reminding us that we are stronger together than apart,” said the brand.

In addition, it has three canary-gold colored diamonds, which “symbolize the new golden age of women, where they are celebrated for being complex, diverse, ambitious and strong without apology. Finally, the centerpiece of the crown is also a modified mixed cut golden canary diamond that weighs 62.83 carats.

The description also notes that the interlocking petal, leaf and vine motifs were crafted in 18-karat gold and set with white diamonds.

However, it is a crown that goes from winner to winner, while they keep a replica tiara that gives them the brand, but behind the victory in Miss Universe, there is also a salary of 250 thousand dollars, delivered by the Organization.

In addition, she will acquire new responsibilities as the universal beauty queen, since she will also have to be part of the events organized by the company, as well as the brands that sponsor it such as The guitar hotel, Hard Rock hotel, Olivia Quido, Jojo Gragais, Ema Savahe , Lazada, Carnival, among others.

Among the activities in which Miss Universe operates, various humanitarian and charitable causes, as well as disease control, stand out.

But he will no longer fulfill this mandate from Chihuahua, because in reality he will move to New York, one of the most exclusive cities in the United States, and where he will have an apartment only for the duration of his crown.